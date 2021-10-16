CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Sammy Blais: Ready to rock

 8 days ago

Blais (undisclosed) will suit up against the Canadiens on Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. The Rangers...

Sportsnet.ca

Reaves ready, Ovechkin a game-time decision for Caps-Rangers tilt

Ryan Reaves is set to make his debut for the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, while Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin says he'll be a game-time decision for a much-anticipated season opener between the Metropolitan Division rivals. Reaves, acquired in the off-season from the Vegas Golden Knights in a...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Home Opener: Shesterkin starts; Lundkvist debuts; Blais out with injury; as team will honor Rod Gilbert

The New York Rangers will take on the Dallas Stars at MSG this Thursday with puck drop set for 7PM ET. Gerard Gallant said after last night’s 5-1 loss to the Capitals that Igor Shesterkin would get the call in goal. Today, the team announced that Nils Lundkvist will make his NHL debut in place of Jarred Tinordi and Julien Gauthier will step in for Sammy Blais.
NHL
Japers' Rink

Capitals vs. Rangers Recap: Rookies and Regulars Rock Retooled Rangers Roster

In Washington’s return to “normal hockey” they entertained everyone but the New York Rangers in a decisive 5 to 1 victory on home ice. Plus: Alex Ovechkin skated in his 17th consecutive opening night for the Capitals and, as always, impressed. Minus: Zero nationally televised close ups of Chris Drury.
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Capitals & Rangers Rivalry Ready to Rumble After Offseason Moves

Just over 47 years ago, in early October of 1974, the Washington Capitals played the first-ever regular-season contest in their history at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. While the 6-3 Rangers win is probably remembered for having the Caps wearing white pants en route to the worst regular season in NHL history (8-67-5), the rivalry between the two clubs never really developed beyond a typical divisional rivalry.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

GAME DAY: Dallas Stars Ready To Open Season Against Tired New York Rangers

In the words of Eminem, “Guess who’s back, back again?” That’s right, the Dallas Stars have returned for another season. Ah yes. It’s that time of year again. Our favorite sport played on a sheet of ice is back. And it’s back in front of a live studio audience (poor attempt at sitcom humor there). After one of the craziest calendar year in all of sports in which very few people were allowed to watch games in person, this year should be quite different.
NHL
New York Post

Sammy Blais’ big night propels surging Rangers past Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Pavel … who?. Oh, that’s right, Pavel Buchnevich, sent away to the Blues in exchange for alleged plugger Sammy Blais. Well, on this night, as the Rangers extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-1 empty-net abetted victory over the Predators, it was Blais who made the artful play with a nifty backhand feed in front. That set up Alexis Lafreniere for a tap-in from the left porch for the 2-1 go-ahead goal at 10:53 of the third period.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Erik Gustafsson Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 11: The Blackhawks have made it official, signing Gustafsson to a one-year, $800K deal. Oct 10: Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800K.
NHL
New York Post

Rangers ready to flaunt new muscle against Tom Wilson —for better or worse

Back on May 3, after Tom Wilson body-slammed Artemi Panarin, flexed in the penalty box, and was finally sent off the ice by a confounded officiating crew, the Capitals’ recidivist headhunter stormed down the locker room corridor at the Garden to continue his humiliation of the Rangers. “They’ve got no...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Ready to rock

Olofsson (undisclosed) will play Thursday versus Montreal, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Olofsson was dealing with a soft tissue issue last week, but he probably wasn't ever in serious danger of missing Thursday's regular-season opener against the Canadiens. The 26-year-old winger should open the campaign with a top-six role as well as a spot on Buffalo's top power-play unit.
NHL
chatsports.com

“Ready to rock”: COVID-stricken Avalanche prepared to persevere in season opener

Minus superstar center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar, the Avalanche on Wednesday was champing at the bit to open the 2021-22 season at home. “Ready to rock,” Avs captain Gabe Landeskog said after the morning skate at Ball Arena, where the club will host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. in a nationally televised game on TNT. “It’s an exciting day.”
NHL
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Ready to rock

Ovechkin (lower body) participated in line rushes during warmups and is expected to play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin was listed as a game-time decision Wednesday after he exited Friday's preseason finale with an injury. The 36-year-old superstar typically doesn't miss many games due to injury even with his heavy-hitting playing style. He's expected to skate with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson on the Capitals' top line in the season opener.
