This week we saw bitcoin’s price reaching a new all-time high around $67K. This came on the back of the first-ever futures BTC ETF approval. To say that last week was exciting would be a serious understatement. Bitcoin went on to chart a brand new all-time high at around $67K, we saw the approval of the first-ever futures BTC ETF in the US, a massive flash-crash on BinanceUS, and a correction towards $60K. Let’s dive in.

