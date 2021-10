While Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is all in on the metaverse, Jack Dorsey has some reservations, suggesting that it may be as dystopian as the novel that coined the term. from @udiWertheimer, which suggests Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions mean he wants to run a country, not a company. The tweet then explains the origins of the word metaverse: The Neal Stephenson book Snow Crash, which "described a virtual world owned by corporations where end users were treated as citizens in a dystopian corporate dictatorship."

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO