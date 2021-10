A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona has been pictured having dinner with the rumoured leader of the QAnon conspiracy theory.Kari Lake, a former TV anchor-turned MAGA supporter who has spread wild conspiracies and appeared at Trump rallies, posed for a photograph with Ron Watkins at the weekend.Mr Watkins was the subject of an HBO documentary that claimed he was the mysterious Q figure, and is the former administrator of the 8Chan internet messageboard which fuelled the popularity of the QAnon movement.“Just had dinner with Kari Lake, the next Governor of Arizona,” Mr Watkins said in a post on...

