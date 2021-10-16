CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Korean BBQ boneless sticky wings are a must-try for game day

fox40jackson.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to shake things up and try this boneless wings recipe. “This simple game day recipe is a great alternative to bone-in wings, less messy and an easy clean-up,” says Michael Scipione, owner and executive chef of sanobymichaelscipione.com. Cooking for one or two? Try this genius leftovers idea:...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boneless#Game Day#Rice Bowl#Rice Wine Vinegar#Food Drink#Korean#Sanobymichaelscipione Com#Bbq#Vegetarian#Preheat
eatwell101.com

Slow Cooker Beef Chili

The best slow cooker beef chili recipe doesn’t get any easier than this. Tender beef cubes are pan-seared until crispy golden then slow-cooked for hours in a luscious mixture of onion, garlic, beans, green chili, and spices. It’s thick, beefy, tomato-y, spicy, a little smoky, and so delicious. Try this crockpot beef chili on a chilly night, you’ll love how it is comforting. Enjoy!
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
smilepolitely.com

I tried Yogi, a Korean restaurant in Campustown

Would you like a photo tour of Yogi, a Korean restaurant in Campustown? I'll show you what's inside the Green Street restaurant and what I ordered from their large menu. The restaurant is in the heart of Campustown between Sixth and Wright across from Dunkin Donuts and the new Target. Yogi has neither a social media presence nor a website, but you can find Yogi on a few meal delivery apps.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox40jackson.com

Loaded potato salad for game day: Try the recipe

Sometimes you want potatoes. Sometimes you want eggs. Sometimes you want bacon. Why not have all three? Such is the case in this over-the-top potato salad. And when we say loaded, we really mean loaded. We’re talking scallion, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and more…on top of the aforementioned bacon, eggs, and potatoes.
RECIPES
food24.com

Zanele van Zyl’s sticky chicken wings

In a saucepan, boil the chicken wings together with the chicken stock until cooked. Put aside. In a separate saucepan, mix the sugar, Stella Artois beer, chillies, paprika, garlic and chicken spice. Cook on medium heat until the marinade has reduced and thickened. Once the marinade is thickened, add the cooked chicken wings and let them simmer together for about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve with potato wedges.
RECIPES
ABC 4

Try something new for your next game-day party food!

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are showing off another fantastic recipe you’ll want to show off for your next party, or game day! Spicy Cajun “Boudin” Meatballs, these meatballs are full of flavor and made with ground beef, rice, veggies, and cajun seasoning. You’ll want to try this crowd pleaser!
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Must-Try Apple Ice Cream Pie Recipe

Apple ice cream pie is the ultimate classic dessert for the summer! Refreshing and delicious, this apple ice cream pie is so easy and simple to prepare – and you must try it. All you need is love for cooking, extra time, and a few basic ingredients. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

20 Classic Italian Soup Recipes We Can’t Resist

From minestrone and Italian wedding soup to pasta fagioli...we can't get enough! These classic Italian soup recipes will fill your belly and warm you right up. Packed with veggies and pasta, there’s something for everyone in our favorite Italian minestrone soup recipe. You’ll be done with this one-pot wonder in about 30 minutes, then it’s ready to serve with a crisp salad or warm bread. Freeze the leftovers for up to six months!
RECIPES
WRAL News

Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO boneless wings every Thursday

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering BOGO boneless wings every Thursday!. The offer is only valid at participating locations so you may want to check with your local restaurant to see if they are honoring the promotion. You can order through their app or their website. Limit 1 per customer per...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Boneless Chicken Cacciatore Recipe

If you're looking for something to love about this boneless chicken cacciatore recipe from chef and recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, let's start with the numbers — more specifically, the numbers five, 13, and 20. Five is the number of minutes the prep takes for this recipe, as all you need to do to prep for it is slice onions and mushrooms, measure some spices and fluids, and maybe trim a bit of fat off of your chicken thighs. Thirteen minutes is the total amount of hands-on time you'll spend actively cooking during this recipe, which is pretty minimal. And finally, 20 is the number of minutes you'll be completely hands-off (well, okay, maybe check once) as the chicken simmers away to perfection. "This recipe is fairly easy and really straightforward," Musgrave says. "As long as you follow the directions it should turn out great."
RECIPES
WTVF

Edley's BBQ Wings

Holly Peters from Edley's BBQ shared the recipe for BBQ Chicken Wings. For locations and more information, visit https://www.edleysbbq.com/. 1. Combine brine ingredients in a large bowl or pot until sugar and salt are dissolved. Add wings and brine for 12-to-24 hours. 2. Remove from brine and dry the wings...
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

Zaxby’s introduces ‘Great 8’ Boneless Wings Meal

New LTO features eight tender, tasty boneless wings tossed in signature sauce. October 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATHENS, Ga. - Zaxby’s, a quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, introduces the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal. The limited time offer is available systemwide and features eight boneless wings tossed in one of Zaxby’s nine sauces, including Original, BBQ, Wimpy, Tongue Torch, Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy, Nuclear, Insane and Hot Honey Mustard.
ATHENS, GA
Alabama NewsCenter

Five must-try fried chicken plates in Alabama

There’s a lot of good fried chicken out there – and especially in Alabama. Fried chicken is probably only second to barbecue in foods that Alabama restaurants do well. Visit most towns in Alabama and locals will give you recommendations on where to find an awesome piece of fried bird.
ALABAMA STATE
inkansascity.com

7 Must-Try Pumpkin Dishes and Drinks

Pumpkin lovers, this is our time to shine! Restaurants, bars, and other businesses throughout Kansas City are unveiling seasonal menus that offer delicious warmth as the temperatures slowly drop. From cocktails to crêpes (and everything in between), consider this your starter guide to some of the best pumpkin dishes and drinks available now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TrendHunter.com

Saucy QSR Boneless Wings

The Arby's Boneless Wings are being launched by the brand following a successful test launch at a variety of locations last year and will provide consumers with a way to enjoy the pub favorite at their leisure. The wings are crafted using 100% white meat pieces that are battered before being fried for a crispy finish and tossed in your choice of sauce upon ordering. The sauces include the Classic Buffalo Sauce as well as the Hot Honey Sauce, which are both crafted with varying levels of spicy heat.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy