CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Be My Ghost: A Haunted Haven Mystery By Carol J. Perry: Review/Giveaway/Halloween Guest Post

kingsriverlife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we have a review of Be My Ghost: A Haunted Haven Mystery By Carol J. Perry, along with a fun Halloween guest post by Carol! Details at the end of the post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to order it...

kingsriverlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
TBR News Media

Book Review: ‘Haunted Long Island Mysteries’

The versatile Kerriann Flanagan Brosky’s works include Historic Crimes of Long Island (reviewed in this paper October 2017), Ghosts of Long Island, The Medal, and Delectable Italian Dishes for Family and Friends, among others. Haunted America (a division of The History Press) presents her latest work, Haunted Long Island Mysteries, a well-crafted overview of various sites of supernatural activity from Sag Harbor to Port Washington. Brosky has once again teamed up with medium and paranormal investigator Joe Giaquinto to explore a range of “spirited” hauntings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kingsriverlife.com

Daughter of the Morning Star: A Walt Longmire Mystery By Craig Johnson: Review/Giveaway

Details at the end of the post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to order it from Amazon and one from an indie bookstore. “I am a young woman in modern America, living on the Rez – my life is always in danger.” When Jaya “Longbow” Long says this to Absaroka Sheriff Walt Longmire, the high schooler is only speaking the truth. Native women are murdered at a rate ten times higher than the national average, yet the numerous reasons linked to racial and economic disparities are often ignored by the general media. Jurisdiction miscommunications and confusion play a large role in this as well, which is why Lame Deer, Montana, Chief Lono Long has requested/ordered a favor from the Wyoming sheriff. Absaroka may be the least populated county in the least populated state in America, but Walt has encountered and survived more than his share of criminal investigations. He’s in the town of Lame Deer with his sizable best friend Henry Standing Bear, aka the Cheyenne Nation, to look into who has been sending over thirty written threats to the promising basketball star Jaya. Walt can’t help but connect the hostility to the disappearance of Jaya’s older sister Jeanie, the “good” sister, last seen on a van trip with friends over a year ago.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Houma Courier

These ghost stories, haunted destinations in the South are perfect for Halloween

Some of the most enduring ghost stories come from the South— a region steeped in history, strife and a rich mixture of cultures. But even if you don't live in notoriously haunted cities like Savannah or New Orleans, you won't have to travel far to find a place harboring its own ghost stories or legends. From tales of witches to violent poltergeists, tour guides from across the South share stories of some of the best-known haunted sites in their communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
everettpost.com

The Mysterious History of Halloween

The roots of Halloween go back over 2000 years ago. In the region encompassing Northern France, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, an ancient Celtic festival named Samhain (pronounced sow-in) was celebrated on November 1st, their new year. The date marked the end of summer and harvest, and the start of...
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Harlow
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Most Haunted#The Ghosts#The Haven
The Independent

Brian Laundrie’s parents reveal final moments with him: ‘He was visibly upset’

Brian Laundrie’s parents have said he was “very upset” before he left his home and his father felt helpless when he could not stop him from leaving, according to their family lawyer.Recounting the moments before Laundrie left his house for Florida’s Carlton reserves, Steven Bertolino told NBC News that Laundrie’s father wished he “did not let him go”.“Brian was very upset when he left and Chris conveyed to me several times that you know, he wish he did not let him go but he could not stop,” Mr Bertolino said.This has been a painful saga for the parents, Chris...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Researcher Claims Brian Laundrie Was ‘Very Much in Control’ of Her During Road Trip

As more information continues to surface about the relationship between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, an ex-FBI Behavioral Science Unit researcher, is revealing her thoughts about the former couple’s behaviors. During her recent interview with Fox News, the former researcher, Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, stated Gabby Petito’s boyfriend was very...
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Left Their Home '4 To 5 Hours' Between The Time Park Was Reopened To Public & Human Remains Were Found As Lawyer Denies They Planted Son's Possessions At Scene

Brian Laundrie's parents left their home "four to five hours" in the short gap from when the park connecting to the Carlton Reserve was opened to the public and human remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. According to NewsNation Now reporter Brian Entin, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie went on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
whio.com

Photos: Peter Scolari through the years

Peter Scolari through the years 1980: (L-R) Georgia Engel, Merwin Goldsmith, Marcia Lewis, Peter Scolari, Adrian Zmed, Francine Tacker, Annie Potts, Lorna Patterson promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Goodtime Girls'. (Photo by Denis Plehn /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/ABC)
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy