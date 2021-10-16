Essentials of Murder By Kim Davis: Review/Giveaway/Recipe

Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win an ebook copy of Blossoms, Barbeques, & Blackmail, and a link to purchase it from Amazon. Mae West has had quite a contrasting life: from the heights of limitless spending to the depths of a 9 to 5 budget, from the superficial cocktail crowd to true bourbon buddies, from a New York City penthouse to a Kentucky campground. After forfeiting everything to the Feds due to her now late-husband’s financial crimes, she leaves the Big Apple with only two items: a camper and ownership of Happy Trails Campground nestled in the Daniel Boone National Forest. Not far from the town in which she grew up, escaped at the strike of eighteen, and swore she’d never return, she has come to an important realization: “There’s no place like home.” She’s never been happier with the campground a popular destination, close friends with whom to gossip, a renewed connection with her adoptive mother and foster brother, and finally her and her beau Hank Sharp on the same page. However, she’s been entangled in too many murder mysteries and has gained a reputation with the locals, but she can always rely on the overanxious assistance from the Laundry Club ladies to get into and out of any perilous predicaments. But, will they be able to untangle the newest mystery, especially since it’s Hank who’s wanted in connection to a murder?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO