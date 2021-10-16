CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackets, Jack o’ Lantern, & Justice By Tonya Kappes: Review/Giveaway

Cover picture for the articleDetails at the end of this post on how to enter to win an ebook copy of Blossoms, Barbeques, & Blackmail, and a link to purchase it from Amazon. Mae West has had quite a contrasting life: from the heights of limitless spending to the depths of a 9 to 5...

Daughter of the Morning Star: A Walt Longmire Mystery By Craig Johnson: Review/Giveaway

Details at the end of the post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to order it from Amazon and one from an indie bookstore. “I am a young woman in modern America, living on the Rez – my life is always in danger.” When Jaya “Longbow” Long says this to Absaroka Sheriff Walt Longmire, the high schooler is only speaking the truth. Native women are murdered at a rate ten times higher than the national average, yet the numerous reasons linked to racial and economic disparities are often ignored by the general media. Jurisdiction miscommunications and confusion play a large role in this as well, which is why Lame Deer, Montana, Chief Lono Long has requested/ordered a favor from the Wyoming sheriff. Absaroka may be the least populated county in the least populated state in America, but Walt has encountered and survived more than his share of criminal investigations. He’s in the town of Lame Deer with his sizable best friend Henry Standing Bear, aka the Cheyenne Nation, to look into who has been sending over thirty written threats to the promising basketball star Jaya. Walt can’t help but connect the hostility to the disappearance of Jaya’s older sister Jeanie, the “good” sister, last seen on a van trip with friends over a year ago.
