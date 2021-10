LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The High Five Turkey Drive is back this year and we need your help! Every year, the High Five Turkey Drive Committee pledges to provide a turkey on the Thanksgiving table for more than 1,100 Mid-Michigan families that may not otherwise enjoy this special meal. Every year in Lansing since 2010, WILX, The Greater Lansing Food Bank, Orange Insoles, Playmakers and Midwest Independent Retailers Association have provided Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.

LANSING, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO