CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Murder Outside the Lines By Krista Davis: Review/Giveaway

kingsriverlife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to purchase it from Amazon and from an indie bookstore. Florrie Fox is the manager of Color Me Read, a Georgetown bookstore. For Halloween, the store is going all out...

kingsriverlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingsriverlife.com

Jackets, Jack o’ Lantern, & Justice By Tonya Kappes: Review/Giveaway

Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win an ebook copy of Blossoms, Barbeques, & Blackmail, and a link to purchase it from Amazon. Mae West has had quite a contrasting life: from the heights of limitless spending to the depths of a 9 to 5 budget, from the superficial cocktail crowd to true bourbon buddies, from a New York City penthouse to a Kentucky campground. After forfeiting everything to the Feds due to her now late-husband’s financial crimes, she leaves the Big Apple with only two items: a camper and ownership of Happy Trails Campground nestled in the Daniel Boone National Forest. Not far from the town in which she grew up, escaped at the strike of eighteen, and swore she’d never return, she has come to an important realization: “There’s no place like home.” She’s never been happier with the campground a popular destination, close friends with whom to gossip, a renewed connection with her adoptive mother and foster brother, and finally her and her beau Hank Sharp on the same page. However, she’s been entangled in too many murder mysteries and has gained a reputation with the locals, but she can always rely on the overanxious assistance from the Laundry Club ladies to get into and out of any perilous predicaments. But, will they be able to untangle the newest mystery, especially since it’s Hank who’s wanted in connection to a murder?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

REVIEW: 'A Line to Kill,' by Anthony Horowitz

Like any good mystery, Anthony Horowitz's "A Line to Kill" has a gripping story, quirky characters who might be devious or might be innocent, a twisty plot, an enigmatic detective and a memorable setting. But it also has something else: sly humor, most of it at the expense of the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outside The Lines#Murder#Color Me Read#Georgetown#Russian#French
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Recipes
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
fashionisers.com

The Most Stylish Jeans To Wear This Fall

Jeans are, undoubtedly, one of the most prominent items in anyone’s wardrobe. While jeans are frequently seen on the legs of highschoolers and children, they are also regularly worn by adults of all ages. Anyone can wear jeans!. Jeans not only add a touch of personality, but they also add...
APPAREL
New York Post

Missing Colorado mom, 39, found living on New York City streets

A Colorado mom reported missing two months ago was recently found “safe” in Manhattan. But the story does not yet have a happy ending. Loved ones say Alyssa Olivier’s story is a family’s worst nightmare: she’s suffered an apparent mental break and is homeless — and possibly violent — on the streets of New York City.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Responds To Young Thug's Request For Help With Slime City

Back in August, Young Thug was gifted 100 acres of untouched land in Atlanta by realtor Trey Williams and his manager and 300 Entertainment A&R, Geoff Ogunlesi, for his 30th birthday. Soon after, Thugger revealed his master plan for the substantial swath of rural acreage. Gathering building permits soon after...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy