CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe loses court appeal

By Vasco Cotovio, CNN
WRAL
 8 days ago

CNN — British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has lost an appeal on her case, her lawyer said on Saturday. "Nazanin's lawyer was called today by the Judiciary and informed that the appeal on her second case failed," the Free Nazanin campaign wrote on its official twitter account, adding that there had...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Iran Court Upholds Jail Term for UK-Iranian Aid Worker, Lawyer Says

DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian appeals court has upheld a one-year prison term for British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on security offences, her lawyer was quoted by an Iranian news website as saying on Saturday. "The appeals court has approved the lower court's verdict without holding a hearing," attorney Hojjat Kermani...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

LONDON (AP) — The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in an Iranian prison. Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained for more than five years in Iran. Husband Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the British government’s Foreign Office in central London. He plans to maintain a “constant vigil” by sleeping in a tent outside the building’s main entrance. Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016 and convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government. It’s a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe goes on hunger strike for second time

The Government’s approach to her case has been described as ‘clearly not working’. The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has gone on hunger strike for the second time in two years due to the Government’s “inaction and failure” in its handling of her case, their MP has said. Richard Ratcliffe is...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
atlanticcitynews.net

British aid worker arrested at Iranian airport has sentence extended

LONDON, ENGLAND: A British-Iranian woman arrested and jailed in 2016, has had her court appeal rejected by Iranian authorities. Aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained at a Tehran airport in April 2016 during a vacation to see her family, accompanied by her daughter, on charges of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the Iranian regime. She was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.
U.K.
WRAL

Iranian governor slapped in the face during public speech

CNN — An event introducing a newly appointed Iranian governor was dramatically interrupted Saturday after a man walked on stage and slapped him in the face. Zeinolabedin Khorram, the new governor of East Azerbaijan province, was on stage delivering a speech at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in the northeastern city of Tabriz when the incident took place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt

LAHORE, Pakistan — A radical Islamist party agreed Sunday to suspend for three days its march of thousands toward the capital Islamabad after Pakistan agreed to drop pending charges against the party's leader. Party supporters Saturday departed the eastern city of Lahore, clashing for a second straight day with police...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strikes#Espionage#British Iranian#Cnn#Iranians#Amnesty International
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
AFP

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill hostages: video

The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over the weekend has threatened to execute them, according to video seen by AFP. The footage shot Wednesday but released Thursday on social media showed Wilson Joseph, wearing a suit and surrounded by armed men, in front of coffins containing the bodies of five members of his gang. "Since I'm not getting what I need, I'll kill these Americans," Joseph said, speaking in Haitian Creole.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man under house arrest asks to be moved to prison ‘to avoid wife’

A man under house arrest reportedly asked police to take him to prison so he could avoid his wife.The 30-year-old took himself to a police station in Italy at the weekend to make the appeal, local media said.He told officers he could no longer stand house arrest with his wife, according to Italian media.The Albanian man said this was why he decided to leave the house and ask police if he could spend the rest of his setence behind bars instead, Il Messagero reported. According to Italian media, the man got what he was looking for and has since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

More than 7,000 migrants expelled from U.S. by the Biden administration faced kidnappings, other attacks, report says

Roughly 7,600 migrants expelled from the U.S. under a Trump-era pandemic policy have been subject to kidnappings and other attacks since President Joe Biden took office. This includes migrant families, adults and children who were kidnapped, trafficked for sexual exploitation, extorted or repeatedly robbed after being deported to Mexico under the policy known as Title 42.
POTUS
dailynewsen.com

A filtration of videos shows wild tortures and violations in Russian prisons

Thousands of Russians have attended horrified to filtering a series of videos and photos that give prisoners to prisoners in several prisons in the country. The leaks were published by the Gulagu-Net NGO, which claims to have more than 40 gigs of videos, documents and photos that prove abuses. The Kremlin is investigating and the first resignation has already been produced.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy