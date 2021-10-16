CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

God is personal, wants to have a relationship with us

Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 8 days ago

I was in a store this week and my bill was less than $5, so I decided to pay cash rather than put it on my credit card like I normally do (easier to keep track of expenses that way for me). My change was $1.01. The cashier randomly said “oh...

Belief.Net

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
RELIGION
Daily Beast

This Anti-Masker Thinks God Wants Her to Terrorize Children

Shiva Bagheri was holding a sign reading “Keep America Free” with her left hand as she pointed with her right hand at a woman who was walking with a young boy in a procession to mark National Walk to School Day last week. “He’s going to be traumatized because you...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

Do You Really Want What God Wants?﻿

Friends, power and honor, in and of themselves, are not a bad thing, but we wreak havoc when we ask for them in the wrong spirit. When we beseech the Lord with our desires, let us ask for what God wants for us rather than what our egos have determined to be good.
RELIGION
Petoskey News-Review

Opinion: God calls on us to unite

It is that time of year where creation is showing off her explosion of color as the trees are turning to their autumn feast of colors. One does not need to travel very far from our area to see the wonderment of the season blazing for us. Then will come the time for homeowners and landscapers will grab rake in hand to gather the different leaves as they fall upon our earth and yards. As a cross country runner in high school and college, I loved running through on the paths that would take me through those wonderful trees; there is a love in creation that I still rejoice and revel in, even though my running days are long behind me.
GAYLORD, MI
swark.today

God give us the faith to obey

How often does God give us the opportunity to be conduits of His power and grace and we refuse citing our empty hearts, tired heads or weak knees? Jesus tells us a story in Luke chapter 11 about a man in just such a predicament. His disciples said to Him, “Lord, teach us to pray.” Jesus prays the most basic prayer, citing things like hunger, forgiveness, temptation and salvation as daily needs. Then He tells them a story. (These are my favorite parts!) He says a man is called upon at a very late hour and expected to meet a need. Apparently this man was the recipient of a gift in years past. Why else would another show up on his doorstep at midnight asking for bread? Apparently he had offered to meet a need, no matter when it was the need presented itself. So the man goes to a friend and asks for bread. Why? Because his own kitchen was empty.
RELIGION
Lancaster Farming

Does God Make Us Holy? Part II

Last week we looked at Scripture from the Old Testament, particularly in Leviticus, to discover what God means when he tells us to be holy. We found it is not anything we can do ourselves; our holiness comes from God. Let's review three of the Scriptures found in Leviticus. The...
RELIGION
Laurinburg Exchange

Have hope and faith in God

To recite the lyrics of the immensely talented Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn:. “In a slow ride in a hearse. “Yeah, this can’t be (no, this can’t be), no, this can’t be (no, this can’t be) “No, this can’t be all there is. “Lord, I raise my hands. “Bow my...
RELIGION
APG of Wisconsin

God wants us all to live free

We have many wonderful people in the Ashland area. How do we handle it when wonderful people do un-wonderful things? I am an Episcopal priest. I am a gay man. So, how do I deal with people who, in the name of Christianity, do not let me live as my authentic self? For much of my life I was told that one cannot be both gay and Christian! Woah! Not only is this an untruth, but this is actually a form of spiritual abuse by some well-meaning followers of Jesus.
ASHLAND, WI
dioceseofnewark.org

Who is God calling us to be as church, now?

Speaking from Clergy Conference, Bishop Hughes shares the question on which the clergy are focused and with which all the clergy and laity will be living for months and years to come: In a dramatically changed world, who is God calling us to be as church, now?. This is Bishop...
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

God wants us to trust him one day at a time

He wants us to ask Him daily for what we need, not our weekly, monthly, or yearly needs. “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-8)
RELIGION
goodmenproject.com

Important Relationship Lessons a Mermaid Can Teach Us

When I fall in love I feel like everything in life feels perfect. The sun is brighter, the air is fresher, and the little things that annoy don’t so much. You too might experience this and believe your life is a fairy tale. Before you go and mortgage a castle, take a second to remember the story of one princess who didn’t turn out so hot. I’m talking about the original Little Mermaid.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
texasmetronews.com

FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: Want God’s Best: Trust and Rest

I’m so looking forward to my weekends. During the State Fair of Texas, my colleagues and I work seven days a week for almost a month. I don’t think you realize how precious something is until you have less of it, or it’s gone. Long work hours can leave you tired, irritable, and yearning for sleep. Although it’s temporary and something I was prepared for, it doesn’t remove what you experience physically, mentally, and emotionally.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

God blesses us with friends

Olan became my friend after his retirement. We hit it off, and I really liked him. It was before I entered seminary. When he came into my business, he was friendly and loving. He always had a hug for my wife and would have a lot to talk about — family, friends, and current and past events.
RELIGION
wtaq.com

Click to Pray 2.0 – Vatican app gets up close and personal with God

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican on Tuesday rolled out its latest “Click to Pray” app, offering a personal planner among new functions for what it hopes will be an improved digital “praying experience” in a fast-paced world. In its own mini-version of a Silicon Valley-type unveiling, seven Church officials...
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

How does God speak to us today?

It is not uncommon in today’s society to hear someone say that God has spoken to them. Preachers of TV and radio even claim that they have heard God speak to them vocally. Some have very specific messages. The purpose of today’s article is to understand just how God does...
RELIGION
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

'Be still, and know that I am God'

Someone in my sphere of influence commented the other day about how “busy” I am! “You know, for a retired person, you are the busiest person I know!”. I have always had two gears — fast forward and stop (when I sleep). I am a high energy person and the hardest thing for me to do is slow down. But the last year or so, I have gotten some pretty specific instructions from the Lord and they all speak of taking more time to listen and observe. Several months ago I heard the Lord say “be still and know that I am God.” It has really been a challenge for me because I really think He meant that literally!
RELIGION

