What is the current state of abortion access in Ohio, and what does the future hold? On the new episode of Prognosis Ohio, host Dan Skinner talks with Professor B. Jessie Hill, JD, who is Associate Dean for Research and Faculty Development and Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Law. Dan and Jessie talk about the current state of abortion access and reproductive rights generally in Ohio, and what restrictive abortion laws in Texas and Mississippi might mean for Ohio. Dan asks Jessie to share some of her personal reflections on doing this work over the past few decades, to which Hill responds that the current moment is perhaps the most pivotal moment reproductive rights advocates have experienced since the early 1970s before Roe v. Wade became law.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO