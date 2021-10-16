CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Taken to the Hospital After Falling Off Stage

By Philip Trapp
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was injured when he fell off the stage on Friday (Oct. 15) during his solo performance at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. According to the performer's band, he broke ribs in the fall. Metal Sludge first shared news of...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rocker Vince Neil Breaks Ribs In Fall From Stage During Festival

Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He was encouraging the crowd to clap when he dropped out of view. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the singer’s bassist, Dana Strum, told the crowd. He added that Neil “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically.” Neil is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 Billboard 200 chart. That total includes 1989’s Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe’s only album to reach number one.
MUSIC
myq105.com

Front Row Photos: Great White and Motley Crue’s Vince Neil in Tampa

With The Stadium Tour on hold until next summer, Vince Neil is doing a few solo dates. On October 14, Neil and Great White packed the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center. Vince played all Motley Crue classics like "Dr. Feelgood," "Shout at the Devil," "Looks That Kill," "Home Sweet Home," "Don't Go Away Mad," "Smokin' in the Boys Room," "Kickstart My Heart," "Girls Girls Girls," and "Wild Side."
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Popculture

Motley Crue Makes Stadium Tour Decision Following Frontman Vince Neil's Stage Accident

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is confident that the group's massive stadium tour will not be postponed again, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tour, which will also feature Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, has already been postponed twice because of the pandemic. It is now scheduled to start in June 2022. The tour could be in jeopardy again after Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil broke multiple ribs when he fell from the stage during a solo show in Pidgeon Forge, Tennessee.
ROCK MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Country Singer Alan Jackson Shares His ‘No Cure’ Diagnosis

Alan Jackson is best known for his country music hits. Now, he’s opening up about the reason he hasn’t been performing live much anymore. He has been battling a “no cure” degenerative neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Unfortunately, he inherited the disease from his father. The 62-year-old revealed, “It’s not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Neil
Person
Eddie Trunk
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blabbermouth#Stadium Tour
InsideHook

So, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Super Weird

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will not leave me alone. Every time I look at my social media feeds, they’re staring back at me, looking hot at an award show or hanging out with fellow “it couple” Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian or wearing each other’s blood around their necks. I’m not entirely sure why this particular couple has been thrust so heavily upon us by the media, but I can usually just scroll past their sexy smoldering faces and go about my day. Until approximately three days ago when I, along with the rest of the internet, came across the couple’s joint profile for British GQ headlined: “True romance: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Hollywood’s hottest new power couple.”
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

Looks That Kill: Photos Of Nikki Sixx’s Mansion

Nikki Sixx’s 10,000 square foot home in California just sold for $5.18 million, and it is sick. Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has sold his Mediterranean-style mansion in California and hiss imprint is clearly visible. Here are some of the coolest features of the house in Westlake Village and why Nikki Sixx decided to sell it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
i95 ROCK

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses on Stage

Wolfgang Van Halen joined Guns N’ Roses for a rendition of “Paradise City” in Florida last night (Oct. 2). His guest spot came at the end of a 28-song set delivered by Axl Rose’s band, after Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH had opened the show. Video of the moment can be...
MUSIC
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
audioinkradio.com

Guns N’ Roses Prepping First Release Featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan in 28 Years

Guns N’ Roses will release their “Hard Skool” EP in February 2022, marking their first release featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan in 28 years. Against all odds, Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan famously reunited back in 2016 for Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime World Tour, bringing together the band’s classic, “Appetite for Destruction” lineup. Now, band members are slated to release their first official recording back together.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy