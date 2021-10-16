What Is Room Tone and Why Do You Need to Use It?

The marketing for Dune promises that Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi epic is for the fans, not the critics — though our critic did indeed like it. That is to say, the people who happen to have read Frank Herbert’s dense, multigrain-loaf-size sci-fi novel about a desert planet may get the details. The people who are going into theaters (or probably the glitchy frontier that is HBO Max) who are like, I know Timothée Chalamet is in this and nothing else, may miss a lot. Herbert’s book and its sequels are stuffed with details about the interplanetary conflicts that precipitate its plot as well as stray details about desert survival, a group of witches who want to manage the universe’s bloodlines, and the spice trade.
