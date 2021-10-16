CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

What Is Room Tone and Why Do You Need to Use It?

By Emma Garofalo
makeuseof.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything worse than hauling your audio capture back to the editing bay, only to find every inch of it is plagued by the hum of a nearby air conditioning unit?. It's a tale as old as time itself. Room tone is the bane of DIY filmmakers everywhere, but that's...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

What Does “SRSLY” Mean, and How Do You Use It?

Vann Vicente has been a technology writer for four years, with a focus on explainers geared towards average consumers. He also works as a digital marketer for a regional e-commerce website. He's invested in internet culture, social media, and how people interact with the web. Read more... Has someone texted...
INTERNET
Thrive Global

Why You Need Resilience

As I write to you, we are officially a few weeks into the fourth quarter of 2021. I hope that you can look back on the third quarter with a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. Most of all, I hope that you are making progress on your goals and seeing your vision manifest. So many people never want to assess their progress for a quarter. However, it is impossible to know how you are doing without taking the time to assess your actions. You cannot reposition for greater results without evaluating your current performance. Take some time to look back at the last three months and be honest with yourself about your results. You cannot move forward without observing where you failed and where you can improve. I want to share some insights with you on the importance of perseverance in accomplishing your goals and manifesting your vision. I hope you will apply these principles and advance in every area of your life.
ECONOMY
CNET

The Fisher-Price phone is now a real phone for adults because we're all broken inside

Baby's first "mobile" phone is now an actual mobile phone. The iconic Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone pull toy has been made into a working Bluetooth-connected handset for grownups. It still has a rainbow-colored rotary dial. It's got eyes that bobble when the wheels roll. But now, 60 years since it first was introduced to the world, you can take your business calls through the big, red plastic handset.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

A 1987 Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead Concert Has Surfaced for Fans to Fight Over

Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead’s July 19th, 1987 show at Eugene, Oregon’s Autzen Stadium has circulated in bootleg circles for decades, and it’s now available on YouTube Music under the title Honky Tonk Lagoon. This doesn’t appear to be a legit release of any sort, but the sound is pristine and some of the songs have been shared on Dylan’s official YouTube channel.  This was the fourth stop on Dylan and the Dead’s six-city stadium tour in the summer of 1987. Each night began with a two-hour set by the Grateful Dead, and then Dylan joined them for another 12 or...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Ebooks#Air Conditioning
realsport101.com

Doktor's Curse Weekly Challenges Guide: What do you need to do for them?

WEEK ONE - Doktor's Curse Weekly Challenges. At the moment, there are only two Weekly Challenges out there for you to complete - thankfully, they're not too intensive either. We expect these to be updated and added as the Doktor's Curse event continues, but for now... Here's what you need to do:
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

What Do You Need to Know About Dune Before You Watch Dune?

The marketing for Dune promises that Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi epic is for the fans, not the critics — though our critic did indeed like it. That is to say, the people who happen to have read Frank Herbert’s dense, multigrain-loaf-size sci-fi novel about a desert planet may get the details. The people who are going into theaters (or probably the glitchy frontier that is HBO Max) who are like, I know Timothée Chalamet is in this and nothing else, may miss a lot. Herbert’s book and its sequels are stuffed with details about the interplanetary conflicts that precipitate its plot as well as stray details about desert survival, a group of witches who want to manage the universe’s bloodlines, and the spice trade.
MOVIES
Variety

The Rolling Stones’ Last Great Album, ‘Tattoo You,’ Adds Bonus Tracks and Full Concert in 40th Anniversary Edition: Album Review

After decades of not really dealing with their catalog, the Rolling Stones have been digging deep into their vaults for the past dozen years or so, releasing expanded versions of past albums, many full-length archival concerts, and finishing up old songs that they’d started recording decades earlier. The latest in this series, released just a few weeks after the 40th anniversary of its original release (vinyl pressing plants are really backed up these days), finds the Stones rolling out a deluxe boxed set of the album that many agree was their last great studio effort, “Tattoo You,” which actually was less...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airplanes
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Button Editor in Premiere: All Buttons, Explained

Premiere Pro, much like the rest of the Adobe suite of creative offerings, is celebrated for how customizable it is to different types of projects and workflows. There's a workspace for every occasion—VFX, graphics, coloring, and even metalogging. No part of the production pipeline is forgotten; it's truly an all-in-one system.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Find Out What Your Screen Resolution Is

A screen resolution is how many pixels your monitor can display horizontally and vertically. The higher the resolution, the sharper your display will appear. When you connect a monitor, Windows will automatically choose the recommended resolution. It can be useful to know your screen resolution for many reasons, like finding...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Enable and Disable Closed Captions on Shudder

One great thing about Shudder is that it has closed captions available for most of its content. This makes it easy for you to watch and understand your favorite spooky movies and TV shows. However, the available captions can be a bit limited. Here's what you need to know. Turning...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Lana Del Rey Reclaims Her Narrative on Gently Defiant ‘Blue Banisters’: Album Review

Arriving a mere seven months after “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” all signs pointed to Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Banisters” being a companion piece. Proximity, it turns out, is all they have in common. While “Chemtrails” found Del Rey channeling singer-songwriters of yesteryear with dreamy Laurel Canyon musings, her latest is imbued with an urgency to reclaim her own narrative, anchoring it in the here and now. She does this by piecing together a musical autobiography that documents family ties, friendships, love affairs, her connection with Los Angeles and even the interpretation of her art. Del Rey made her intentions clear...
DEL REY, CA
makeuseof.com

How to Use Figma’s FigJam Whiteboard to Collaborate With Coworkers

If you’re looking for an innovative and fun way to have team meetings and do virtual activities, try FigJam. FigJam is the digital whiteboard of Figma that enables you to ideate and brainstorm online. It gives team members a feeling of in-person meetings during online collaborative research, stand-ups, Q&As, and feedback sharing.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

8 Iconic 3D Printed Masks for Halloween

Do you have a 3D printer but no costume for Halloween? Make your own mask this fall by using timeless Halloween character models that you can print at home. Iconic, distinctive, and striking, this collection of 3D printing models will set you apart this year by going back to the original characters made with handmade special effects.
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

7 Geeky Prank Sites to Fool Your Friends

If you're looking to play a digital prank on your friends, you don't have to be an expert at computers! There are plenty of geeky prank sites that you can use to play a fun joke on your friends. If you want to satisfy the inner troll in you but...
BITCOIN
makeuseof.com

The 6+ Best Horror Podcasts for Spooky Fiction and True Scary Stories

From horror fiction anthologies and reader-submitted true tales to classic radio plays of thriller masters, these are the best scary podcasts you can listen to for free. There is no better example of the tradition of oral storytelling than campfire stories. An eerie night is only made better when you hear of unexplainable events and terrifying sightings. That tradition is kept alive today in the form of podcasts, with an array of true horror stories and spooky fiction tales. The horror fan has never had it better.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy