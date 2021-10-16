What Is Room Tone and Why Do You Need to Use It?

As I write to you, we are officially a few weeks into the fourth quarter of 2021. I hope that you can look back on the third quarter with a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. Most of all, I hope that you are making progress on your goals and seeing your vision manifest. So many people never want to assess their progress for a quarter. However, it is impossible to know how you are doing without taking the time to assess your actions. You cannot reposition for greater results without evaluating your current performance. Take some time to look back at the last three months and be honest with yourself about your results. You cannot move forward without observing where you failed and where you can improve. I want to share some insights with you on the importance of perseverance in accomplishing your goals and manifesting your vision. I hope you will apply these principles and advance in every area of your life.

