By now, many are likely familiar with the production of 2017’s Justice League and the subsequent fallout from the Joss Whedon-directed reshoots. A number of the film’s stars have since aimed allegations against the filmmaker. The first was Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, who accused him of “gross” and “abusive” behavior in April 2020. Amid the claims, it was reported that Whedon threatened Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot while working on the set. The actress subsequently shared brief comments on the matter, and she recently provided a few more thoughts while reflecting on the situation.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO