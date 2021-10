T1 are headed to the 2021 League of Legends World Championship semifinals after trouncing Hanwha Life Esports with ease in a short three-game series today. The match was hyped up as a meeting between two of League’s best with Faker coming in as the greatest of all-time and Chovy as his equal counterpart of the future. The teaser video for this series failed to predict, however, that there would be a massive team difference in each game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO