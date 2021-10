The Chicago Blackhawks are under the spotlight as the 2021-22 NHL season is underway, and they have failed to live up to expectations just five games in, and head coach Jeremy Colliton is at fault.The NHL may follow an 82-game season, but each game is just as important as the last. Starting out the 2021-22 campaign with an 0-4-1 record is beyond disheartening for fans, especially considering they’ve only scored 9 goals while allowing 21 goals across just 5-games played. Looking at the first game alone against the Colorado Avalanche, the Chicago Blackhawks lost the game on the first shift. Since opening night, the Hawks have been completely and utterly dominated by their opponents both on the road and in the United Center.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO