Overcome Kubernetes Data Gravity and Accelerate Digital Transformation

By Mike Wall
ceoworld.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe need for remote work solutions prioritized a shift to the cloud – and for some organizations, that meant choosing short-term or patchwork solutions jerry-rigged out of existing legacy technologies just to get through the crisis. However, IT professionals recognize that application effectiveness in this new multi-cloud environment requires a redesign...

The Associated Press

Accenture Acquires Glamit to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Commerce Transformation in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Glamit, a boutique e-commerce agency in Argentina. Glamit offers experience design and technology, including e-commerce and platform architecture, brand strategy, digital marketing services and direct-to-consumer solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View...
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Embracing digital transformation with the right tools for your practice

As technology plays an ever-larger role in the accounting world, firms must ensure they have the right tools in place to stay competitive. Without them, more nimble players will move faster and enjoy greater success. Harnessing data to increase efficiency is therefore critical to dealing with these external pressures. Watch...
ECONOMY
newfoodmagazine.com

Article: The digital transformation that solidifies consistent quality and safety

For years, compliance and process optimisation were disjointed, laborious processes. Now, getting into compliance with stricter regulations — and maximising efficiency — can be surprisingly easy for plant managers if they’re armed with the proper insight into their operations. Harnessing massive amounts of data is the key to improved quality...
TECHNOLOGY
enterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 4 excuses to leave behind

For business leaders who have ever struggled with whether or not to embrace digital transformation, the pandemic made that decision easier. Just as nobody predicted COVID-19, nobody anticipated the changes it would bring to organizations across all industries. Organizations that were not prepared for the sudden pause in operations and...
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

5 benefits of developing a digital transformation strategy

More business is conducted online than ever, and companies that recognize the need to develop a digital transformation strategy to meet Millennials and younger people where they are can benefit. Companies and institutions of every size have been affected by the pandemic and challenged to take a hard look at...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Darlington Building Society invests in platform for digital transformation

Darlington Building Society is moving to the next stage of its digital transformation, which aims to offer more to existing customers and attract new ones. The building society has, to date, had limited online services for customers, but it plans to change this through a partnership with fintech ieDigital. Through...
BUSINESS
CIO

Digital transformation is about People & Talent

One of the bright spots for organisations over the last 18 months has been their ability to leverage technology and transform ways of working. Digital Transformation has not only kept the lights on through the disruption and mandatory changes in business process, but additionally enabled enterprises to find competitive advantages and set the business up to accelerate into the future.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

What Digital Transformation at Lightspeed Looks Like

When the pandemic started, many companies realized they didn’t have enough data or customer connections to keep business going virtually. One of those brands was the Belgian Cycling Factory (BCF), a premium bike manufacturer in Europe. As detailed in a new case study, the company had to put in place a total 360-degree digital transformation to embrace direct-to-consumer approach while also supporting its dealers.
CARS
IBM - United States

Harnessing the Power of Digital Transformation for Government with IBM Garage

Technology continues to advance at an extremely rapid pace. Hybrid cloud, computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G are enabling organizations around the world to fundamentally change the ways in which they operate. Organizations are also realizing – often in reaction to a highly damaging intrusion – that the measures they take to secure their IT systems are critical to continuity of operations and protection of highly sensitive data. As this relates to our federal government agencies specifically, to meet the dual imperatives of mission effectiveness and security, they must modernize their infrastructure, architectural models, and ways of working. They must be able to work with agility, speed, and discipline to harness the new capabilities to reduce cost and improve effectiveness, while simultaneously protecting the increased size and complexity of their attack surfaces.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
atlantanews.net

Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market - How Digital Transformation Accelerating the Growth by Leaps and Bounds, Players -Becton Dickinson, Censis, Aesculap (B. Braun), Infor.

New York, United States: The newly added business Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market research report prepared by the team of industrial specialists at Decisive Markets Insights looks into a variety of aspects of the global market, such as business opportunities, risks, catalysts, constraints, profitability, and consumer viewpoints on short term and long-term objectives. It also includes vital pointers related to the market industry like the total sales numbers, earnings, market products price, and many other items are included in an organized manner. Increasing world population levels, as well as acceptance of the launch of more technically sophisticated options for industry products, will drive the market industry's competitive expansion throughout the anticipated time.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Medtech giant Medtronic sharpens its digital transformation strategy to make data top priority

The company's new GI Genius uses AI to provide a second set of eyes for doctors and looks for suspicious spots on colonoscopy scans. Medtronic is expanding its corporate strategy to move beyond medtech devices to bring more data-driven products to market. The company is setting new environmental and social goals as well to become "the leading healthcare technology company and a cornerstone for societal change."
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Digital transformation in the automotive industry

The automotive industry is in the midst of transformative change led by innovations in cloud technology. In a world where consumers expect a seamless shopping experience, desire for mobility options, and their automobile to be as personalized as their smartphone, we can expect the pace of change in the automotive space to accelerate. The durable trends of sustainability, safety, convenience, and personalization are pretty consistent, but what is driving these trends and change is technology.
TECHNOLOGY
enterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 3 myths the pandemic busted

When the pandemic struck, most organizations had no choice but to accelerate their digital technology adoption. Many condensed into a matter of months what might otherwise have been years of consideration, strategizing, and change. According to a survey by McKinsey, the pandemic sparked a seven-year increase in the rate at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Khoros Innovates to Transform Contact Centers for the Digital Age

Khoros, the award-winning leader in customer engagement software and services, today announced its 2021 Autumn Innovation Release. The launch brings new AI and messaging capabilities to Khoros’ powerful contact center solution, which offers omnichannel engagement for agents and consumers. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Simon Kvist Gaulshoj, CEO, Adnami.
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

Kubernetes adoption gives rise to data protection challenges

Kubernetes plays a key role for organizations undergoing digital transformation and looking to modernize their IT infrastructure, but it creates a number of challenges too. This is according to a new report from Portworx (a Pure Storage business), which says IT pros are increasingly turning towards Kubernetes to build and deploy stateful applications, as it improves their agility and increases resilience.
SOFTWARE
hotelbusiness.com

The digital transformation: The time to upgrade is now

New hospitality technologies are emerging so quickly, it’s hard to keep track of them. The industry historically has been one of old-school processes—pad and paper, manual data processing, etc. But the digital transformation is here, and hoteliers must act quickly to find the platforms that work best for their companies and properties.
SAMSUNG
Itproportal

Role of CIAM in digital transformation

Digital transformation has become the need of the hour for every consumer-focused business today. Factors such as rapid innovations, data regulations, evolving consumer demands, higher consumer expectations of privacy and security have contributed significantly. "Consumers today prefer to use a service (pay as you use) rather than own it (one-time...
TECHNOLOGY
thecustomer.net

Digital Transformation Through Better Storytelling

All stories require an antagonist, and in digital transformation, the antagonist often describes an old behavior or way of doing things. As part of digital transformation, are you working to get your team aligned on business priorities? Maybe you are trying to sell the executive committee on a new investment? Perhaps you are trying to explain to your operations teams the business impact of the latest systems outage?
helpnetsecurity.com

Investing in the mainframe remains key driver for digital transformation

Leading organizations are investing in the mainframe, innovating with DevOps, and integrating systems and teams to drive digital transformation, according to a BMC survey. Champions drive mainframe innovation for business growth. After surveying more than 1,300 executives and technical professionals globally, it is clear the mainframe will continue to be...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tamr’s 2021 DataMasters Summit Elevates Next-Generation Data Mastering To A Critical Businesses Need For Digital Transformations

The Second Annual DataMasters Summit Features Tamr Customer Success Stories, An Exciting Product Announcement, Keynote By a 4X Olympian. Tamr, the cloud-native data mastering platform used by some of the world’s largest enterprises to solve their toughest data challenges, announced the speaker line-up and event details for the second annual DataMasters Summit taking place on October 19th. This year’s summit focuses on how businesses can accelerate and realize value from their ongoing digital transformations utilizing next-generation data mastering. The half-day event consists of presentations, keynote addresses, and a look at the upcoming product plans for Tamr, followed by an exclusive wine tasting class and networking.
ECONOMY

