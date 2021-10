In the last two seasons, the Ottawa Senators have begun their season with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with 3-2 being the result on Thursday. Last season though, the two teams squared off in the very next game and Toronto got the better of them in that matchup. Ottawa’s hoping this time will be different, especially considering they lost their next nine games and 13 of 14 last time around.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO