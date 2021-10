King County reported Tuesday that 97% of its employees have submitted paperwork in compliance with its vaccine mandate, while 92% are fully vaccinated. In total, over 13,000 King County workers are vaccinated. Another 639 requested religious or medical exemptions, “and are in the process to determine whether accommodations can be provided.” The county will be terminating 450 employees who did not comply with the mandate.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO