Electronics

Aritone 4K HD Camera WiFi FPV RC Drone $37.99

By Mohit
techbargains.com
 8 days ago

Amazon has the Aritone 4K HD Camera WiFi FPV RC Drone for a...

www.techbargains.com

Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
maketecheasier.com

Chatter Telephone Toy Goes High Tech with Bluetooth

There isn’t anyone among us who doesn’t enjoy some level of nostalgia, whether it’s items from our childhood, from our high school days, from our days spent with our children when they were young, etc. A favorite child’s toy is receiving a tech upgrade, making it now solely a toy for nostalgic adults. The Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone now includes Bluetooth to pair it with your smartphone.
tvtechnology.com

Sony Unveils Super 35mm, 4K CMOS Global Shutter Camera

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics today introduced the HDC-F5500 system camera featuring a Super 35mm, 4K CMOS global shutter image sensor that enables shallow depth of field, during a live, online press conference. The latest in the HDC camera series, the HDC-F5500 offers users the creative expression of a cinematic look in...
GeekyGadgets

4G wireless outdoor security camera streams 1080p HD video

A new 4G wireless outdoor security camera has been launched via Kickstarter this week called the AIOTO GO which includes artificial intelligence powered motion detection, 4G LTE wireless connectivity and the capability to record, capture or stream 1080p Full HD resolution video. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $189 or £140 (depending on current exchange rates).
Engadget

Get a top-flight dual camera drone for under $300

Are fun hobbies to learn, but capturing images on foot gets old unless you spice up your footage. One way to do that is by purchasing a camera drone, which offers amateurs and professionals alike another perspective that’s otherwise inaccessible. Unfortunately, the best drones , which is more than what an amateur should spend on a hobby they’re not sure yet they’re going to love.
T3.com

Bushnell CORE DS-4K No Glow trail camera review

Bushnell Core DS-4K 32MP No Glow Trail Camera deals. Bushnell Core DS-4K No-Glow... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. While most of us would associate the Bushnell brand with its good value and well-made binoculars, in recent years, and particularly during the lockdown, it has done increasingly well with the more specialist – and static – observation device known as the trail camera or ‘trail cam’ for short.
coolthings.com

Shoot Your Aerial Videos In Sharp UltraHD With The Best 4K Consumer Drones

Since they came on the scene many years ago, drones have changed the landscape of aerial photography and cinematography. All of a sudden, those aerial panning shots, high-angle tracking shots, and fly over footage no longer required relying on cumbersome cranes, expensive helicopters, or elaborate setup techniques. Instead, you simply had to pick up a controller and pilot a quadcopter carrying a camera onboard.
News4Jax.com

Enhance your outdoor sports experience with this new HD, water-resistant camera

No matter what season it is, there are great opportunities to enjoy the outdoors—whether it’s skiing, mountain biking, skateboarding, or anything else you want to do. Plus, with gas more expensive than ever, it’s nice to get out of the car for a while and experience the open air. And one of the most fun parts about these different experiences is being able to share them with your friends and family. But most of the time you’re moving, you won’t be able to hold a phone or traditional camera, so you have to look elsewhere to get good footage.
gizmochina.com

DJI Mavic 3, Action 2 camera, and RC Pro smart controller certified by US FCC

Days back, some renders of the DJI Mavic 3 drone revealed a more powerful battery system that will expand its flight time significantly. In an indication that the eventual unveiling of the products is imminent, the Mavic 3 consumer drone and Action 2 waterproof camera have entered the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database.
Engadget

This 4K single camera drone is 75 percent off right now

Nowadays, you can find drones performing feats ranging from in Australia to NOAA’s surfing drones that capture . While they are certainly useful for commercial use, they’re also just fun to play with — especially if they’re equipped with a cool camera that can grab amazing images and videos from a bird’s eye view.
techbargains.com

Fcoreey DR002 1080P FPV WiFi RC Drone $49.99

Amazon has the Fcoreey DR002 1080P FPV WiFi RC Drone for a low $49.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "QFURG9FZ" (Exp Soon). This is originally $100, so you save 50% off list price. RC Drone with Wi-Fi real-time transmission FPV. 90° Wide-angle 1080P HD Camera; 3 Speed modes. 3D flip,...
hiconsumption.com

DJI Utilized Their Drone Tech in Their Professional-Grade Ronin 4D Camera

Like any tech-based market, the camera space is an ever-evolving arena with groundbreaking innovation taking place on an almost daily basis. In order for a camera to truly stand out as one of the best, it has to make an impact. Using that ethos as its guiding light, DJI created a technological marvel of a video camera in the Ronin 4D.
Esquire

Best Black Friday Wifi Security Camera Deals 2021

Connecting the devices in your home isn't only about cool gadgets like mood lighting bulbs and smart plugs that get the kettle boiling before you get home. A proper smart pad demands a security system too, whether you go for video doorbells for talking to a delivery driver while you're at the office or more comprehensive cameras that keep an eye on every inch of your property.
techbargains.com

Uniojo 2K WiFi Indoor Home Security Camera w/ 2-Way Audio $20.49

Amazon has the Uniojo 2K WiFi Indoor Home Security Camera w/ 2-Way Audio for a low $20.49 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "uniojou404" (Exp 10/25). This is originally $44.99, so you save 54% off list price. Smart AI detection and instant alert. Built-in microphone and speaker and...
