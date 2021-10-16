Louisville surprises Lamar Jackson by retiring his number

Ravens make young season’s loudest statement in 34-6 throttling of Chargers - Judy Battista. One week after Jackson set a franchise record with 442 yards passing, he helped lead a rushing attack that rolled up 187 yards, poking hole after hole in the Chargers’ defensive philosophy that it is OK to give up rushing yards. That works if the defense can also disrupt the quarterback. But the Chargers could not do that with enough frequency against Jackson. And by the time they did it, the Bolts were already in a two-touchdown hole early in the second quarter. The first touchdown drive of the day underscored Los Angeles’ woes. Baltimore ran to the edges for most of the march, which included 62 rushing yards, but on the 14-yard touchdown run, Latavius Murray — signed after the rash of injuries — ran untouched straight up the middle. On the Ravens’ second drive, they cruised 74 yards over eight plays, never facing a third down, with Le’Veon Bell — another free-agent RB added in September — ultimately waltzing around the right edge for an easy touchdown.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO