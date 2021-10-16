CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Chief Calls for Stronger Steps to Combat World Hunger

By Lisa Schlein
Voice of America
 8 days ago

GENEVA — Marking World Food Day, the United Nations is warning the fight against world hunger is being lost and calling for action to improve food security for the world’s most vulnerable people. In his message marking World Food Day (Oct. 16), United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

UN Chief Urges World to Prevent Afghan Economic Collapse

NEW YORK — The U.N. secretary-general appealed Monday for urgent international support to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan’s economy, a day ahead of a summit of G20 leaders on the situation in that country. “This is a make-or-break moment,” Antonio Guterres told reporters at U.N. headquarters. He said that while...
WORLD
whdh.com

UN chief decries pandemic’s harm to the poor

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief says the pandemic has forced more than 100 million people into poverty and left over 4 billion people with little or no social support, health care or income protection. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an International Monetary Fund panel Monday that global solidarity “is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UN News Centre

Ceasefire in Central African Republic a ‘critical step’: UN chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the declaration of a unilateral ceasefire in the Central African Republic (CAR), his spokesperson said in a statement issued on Saturday. President Faustin Archange Touadéra on Friday announced the accord with armed groups, stating that he hoped it would lead to dialogue and greater...
AFRICA
UN News Centre

UN chief calls for bold action to end 'suicidal war with nature'

With more than a million species at risk of extinction, countries must work now to achieve a sustainable future for people and the planet, Secretary-General António Guterres told leaders attending the UN Biodiversity Conference, which opened on Monday from Kunming, China. “We are losing our suicidal war against nature,” he...
WORLD
Voice of America

UN Adopts Legal Mechanism to Protect Environmental Defenders

GENEVA — Forty-six countries and the European Union have adopted a legally binding mechanism under the so-called Aarhus Convention to protect environmental defenders who risk abuse and harm because of their activism. The Aarhus Convention was adopted in 1998 in the Danish city of Aarhus under the auspices of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

UN chief calls on Taliban to keep promises to observe rights of women, girls

New York [US], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Taliban should deliver on their promises to observe the rights of women and girls. "Since their takeover, the Taliban have - at various times - promised Afghan citizens -- including women, children, minority communities, former...
POLITICS
techxplore.com

US calls for 'global effort' to combat cybercrime

A top US Treasury official on Tuesday called for a "global effort" to combat cyberattacks and to prevent criminals from holding computer systems for ransom. "It's going to be critical that we not only do this in the United States, but that we have a global effort because many of these cyber criminals are domiciled outside of our country," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

UN chief: Afghanistan faces `make-or-break moment'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Warning that Afghanistan is facing “a make-or-break moment,” the United Nations chief on Monday urged the world to prevent the country’s economy from collapsing. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also appealed to the Taliban to stop breaking its promises to allow women to work and girls to have...
WORLD
Reuters

World Bank-IMF development panel calls for steps to ensure data integrity

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The World Bank-International Monetary Fund Development Committee on Friday urged the bank to take additional steps to "assure the integrity and credibility of data" in the wake of a data-rigging scandal involving its now-canceled "Doing Business" report that embroiled IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The...
WORLD
Voice of America

Somalia Seeks Humanitarian Aid Over Worsening Drought

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA — Somalia’s federal government is asking U.N. humanitarian agencies for urgent assistance to counter an ongoing drought and growing food insecurity, mainly in the southern part of the country. According to the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 5.9 million Somalis need urgent assistance, with...
AFRICA
TheConversationCanada

COP26: 4 ways rich nations can keep promises to curb emissions and fund climate adaptation

The time has come for Canada and other rich nations to pony-up and pay for the devastation they have caused countries in the Global South. That means, for a start, providing far greater climate adaptation financing to low-income countries and plugging the holes that siphon their limited fiscal resources to tax havens. Two Canadians have prominent roles at the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. United Nations Ambassador Bob Rae, is co-chair of the COP26 finance panel, and Mark Carney is the UN special envoy for COP26, responsible for getting financial institutions to join the new Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero....
ENVIRONMENT
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
Taylor Daily Press

What will our planet look like in 2500 due to climate change?

There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term effects of climate change – such as rising greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels – by the year 2100. But then what? Climate projections beyond the year 2100 are not included in normal climate adaptation and environmental decision-making. A bit strange, because people born now won’t be in their 70s until the year 2100. What does the world look like for their children and grandchildren?
ENVIRONMENT
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY

