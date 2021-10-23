FIRE SPRINKLER ACTIVATION EXTINGUISHES FIRE IN Harford County RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX

Office of the State Fire Marshal

HARFORD COUNTY, MD (October 15, 2021) - Deputy State Fire Marshals are crediting an automatic fire sprinkler system for saving a significant property dollar loss and preservation of life at a multi-unit condominium in Edgewood last night.

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and mutual-aid departments were dispatched at 7:00 p.m. for an apartment building fire at 901 Woodbridge Court after a neighbor heard a smoke alarm activating. Upon the fire department's arrival, they discovered a fire being contained in the kitchen with one activated fire sprinkler.

The apartment building is an approximate 25,000 square foot three-story wood-framed structure and contains 12 separate living units. Due to the sprinkler activation, only the two occupants within the involved unit are temporarily displaced, and friends and family are assisting them.

Fire Investigators determined the origin of this fire to be the kitchen. After a thorough fire scene examination, the cause was determined to be accidental due to unattended cooking.

The investigation determined that the activation of only one automatic fire sprinkler head prevented the spread of the fire from the kitchen into the remainder of the apartment. Only the involved unit will remain unoccupied temporarily while maintenance personnel clean up from the incident and make necessary repairs to the fire sprinkler system. Damages were limited to an estimated $20,000, and no injuries were reported.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci stated, "Residential fire sprinklers are proven to save lives, prevent injuries and protect property and valuables. This is yet another example of how the presence of an automatic fire sprinkler system protected occupants and prevented substantial fire damage to residential property."