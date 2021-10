It is with a hopeful but unsettled heart that I write this letter. A fabulous outpouring of local effort has once again made this year’s Franklin County Rivers Cleanup an inspiring event. The cleanup now includes all rivers of Franklin County. Today we are learning not only how interconnected are our multiple environmental crises but also how interwoven they are with social justice concerns, a situation that became all-too-evident to this year’s volunteers. We should be heartened by what we have done together here but awed by the ocean of what remains to be done.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO