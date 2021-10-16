CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commemorate the End of Alitalia With a Classic Fiat Rally Car

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlitalia, the biggest airline in Italy, had a good run. Their iconic white-and-green liveries with red accents adorned the sides of planes until just yesterday, the day the airline was finally closed as a new national airline, ITA Airways, opened. The livery may be gone from those planes, but it lives...

