KDYN shows us why he’s one of the youngest, most promising artists in the UK dance scene right now with this mix. The United Kingdom has become a hub for dance music since it first crossed the pond decades ago. Not only has it played host to some of the world’s most beloved festivals and nightclubs, but it has also helped usher in new styles and sounds and fostered a plethora of talent along the way. Now, a fresh face in the scene is looking to solidify his place among the legends that came before him – and he goes by the name KDYN.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO