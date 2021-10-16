CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers S Nasir Adderley ruled out vs. Ravens

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Chargers ruled out safety Nasir Adderley for the Week 6 bout against the Ravens.

Adderley, who is dealing with a hip injury, was listed as questionable on the final injury report after not practicing on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Brandon Staley said that Adderley has been dealing with a hip pointer and it flared up last weekend against the Browns.

With Adderley out, Alohi Gilman and rookie Mark Webb will be in line to receive extended playing time.

In addition, Los Angeles promoted nose tackle Breiden Fehoko and linebacker Cole Christiansen to the active roster.

Since Drue Tranquill will not be playing, Christiansen adds depth behind Kyzir White, Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

