Chargers S Nasir Adderley ruled out vs. Ravens

The Chargers ruled out safety Nasir Adderley for the Week 6 bout against the Ravens.

Adderley, who is dealing with a hip injury, was listed as questionable on the final injury report after not practicing on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Brandon Staley said that Adderley has been dealing with a hip pointer and it flared up last weekend against the Browns.

With Adderley out, Alohi Gilman and rookie Mark Webb will be in line to receive extended playing time.

In addition, Los Angeles promoted nose tackle Breiden Fehoko and linebacker Cole Christiansen to the active roster.

Since Drue Tranquill will not be playing, Christiansen adds depth behind Kyzir White, Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga.