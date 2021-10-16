CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jason Momoa goes behind the scenes on Aquaman 2 in new feature

By Austen Goslin
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaman is back on the throne of Atlantis in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The first behind-the-scenes footage from Aquaman 2, a sequel to James Wan’s 2018 superhero movie, debuted on Saturday as part of DC’s FanDome event. The behind-the-scenes footage doesn’t reveal much...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 1

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says he “needs surgery” after filming Aquaman 2

It turns out that even an action movie veteran like Jason Momoa still gets banged up on set occasionally. In a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the star revealed that while filming the DCEU movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he got pretty “messed up” and suggested he may even need surgery.
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Jason Momoa reveals his ‘man crush’ on a co-star of the upcoming sci-fi film

Touted as probably the most extremely anticipated Hollywood movies in India, director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi drama Dune is ready to draw a crowd in theatres on October 22. The movie, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Jason Mamoa, has followers all overestimated as the discharge date inches nearer.
MOVIES
E! News

This Photo of Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch: Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl" On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, didn't make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Wan
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Jason Momoa
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Jason Momoa Is A Harley Guy

One would think being born in Honolulu, Hawaii as the only child of a photographer and painter would make Jason Momoa anything but a rustic Harley-Davidson nut. What most don’t realize is the actor might have been born on an island, but he was raised by his mother in Iowa. Somewhere along the way he was bit by the American two-wheeled bug.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
CNET

Black Adam first look reveals Dwayne Johnson in god mode at DC Fandome

It's been 20 years since wrestler The Rock burst onto screens as the villainous Scorpion King, and now Dwayne Johnson is playing the bad guy again. In the first Black Adam footage, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, Johnson takes on the power of Shazam as one of DC comics' baddest bad guys. "The truth is I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson said at the virtual fan event before the footage played, promising viewers huge action sequences and "breathtaking 'holy shit' scenes."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquaman
Fatherly

Jason Momoa’s Kids Saw His Beardless Face Because of ‘Dune’

Jason Momoa is in London, in the midst of what he calls a full-fledged “proud papa bear” moment. Like the rest of us, he’s just seen the new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. And like every dorky, overly-enthusiastic father, famous or not, Momoa is blowing up her phone. “I’m like, ‘Can I post it and just tell the world how proud I am of you?’ But she may not want that. So I’ve been waiting for the response. I just cannot wait,” says Momoa.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Batman’ Trailer: Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin Take Center Stage

The first full trailer for “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson — which debuted on Saturday during the DC Fandome virtual fan event — reveals a film that is unmistakably the darkest and most violent cinematic outing yet for the Caped Crusader, even when compared to Christopher Nolan’s gritty “Dark Knight” trilogy. In a Gotham City saturated in rain and gloom, Pattinson’s Batman, just a year into his reign as a costumed vigilante, attacks his enemies with a visceral, unhinged brutality that past live-action Batman movies never quite reached. (As for Pattinson’s voice as Batman, it’s surprisingly low-key in the full...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista 'Geeked Out' When They First Met

As movie star buddies go, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista seem determined to become the best-loved team-up of the century as they continue to build on the relationship that primarily came to fruition through that tossed out tweet of Bautista's suggesting the pair should do a "Lethal Weapon style buddy cop movie." Since that seemingly speculative message, the pair have started working on the idea, and it looks like we are going to get to see them getting into their good cop/better cop roles, and while appearing together on Late Night with Seth Meyers this weekend the pair were asked how they first met.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jason Momoa Shows Off The Insane Rock-Climbing Routine He Used To Prep For Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is shaping up to be a sequel to be reckoned with, as Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, and director James Wan are poised to build on their first film. Momoa has teased the action and comedy in the highly-anticipated sequel, remarking on the lessons learned from the first movie, which have resulted in what should be an even better experience this time around. But it didn't come easy. Momoa has to do a lot to get ready for his roles, and recently shared the insane rock climbing routine he used to prepare for Aquaman 2.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Netflix’s star-packed Black Western The Harder They Fall is defiant but not deep

“While the events of this story are fictional… These. People. Existed.”. Jeymes Samuel’s Black-centric star-studded Western The Harder They Fall opens on that defiant, creatively flexible note. Every major character in Samuel’s bloated style-over-story directorial debut borrows their name from a historic African-American cowboy or outlaw. By putting them in a bloody, slick spaghetti Western, Samuel can take the liberty to remake their legends in his image, for a diverse contemporary epic.
TV & VIDEOS
d1softballnews.com

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the first images of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom

Minutes from the first look at Black Adam and the League of Super Pets teaser, the DC FanDome were also shown the first images of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom. Jason Momoa introduced a special first look for Aquaman 2, currently still in the process of filming again under the guidance of director James Wan: the video presented numerous concept art and a series of behind-the-scenes shots, including several action scenes and early photos of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Mantha. Willem Dafoe and Dolph Lundgren will also return to the cast.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy