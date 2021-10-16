Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie
James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans have found a huge CGI error in the latest episode
Coffee Cup Gate was but a minor hurdle in the storm of controversy that swept across the final season of Game of Thrones, but the gaffe nevertheless left a lasting impression on veterans and casual audiences alike. So much so, in fact, that everyone has their gaze fixed on House of the Dragon in case a bottle of Aquafina, a shredded Coke label, or any other modern-day prop pops up at any moment.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Spider-Man’ fans share the opinions that will get them sent to The Raft
While Spider-Man is the most recognized character in Marvel’s superhero lineup, people still have hot takes that could have their faces printed on the Daily Bugle. But regardless, fans were brave enough to share them anyways, which either got fans in support or divided. Over on r/Spiderman, Reddit user...
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans discuss Kevin Hart and it goes exactly how you would expect
Let’s be real: actors and actresses can’t be liked by everyone. They may be your favorite, but won’t be for others. So when this one Reddit user shared their hot takes toward comedian Kevin Hart, movie fans came to his defense as to why OP’s thoughts might be ‘misguided’ at most.
wegotthiscovered.com
Devil-may-care Marvel fans offer the spiciest takes yet
The fandom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like almost all fandoms, has never been strangers to infighting; for every fan that spits on a film that failed to meet their expectations, there’s another who will fight to the most brutal of deaths for it. But it’s time to put...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser after emotional ‘The Whale’ premiere
Dwayne Johnson has issued a lovely thank you to Brendan Fraser and congratulated him on a spectacular debut screenings for The Whale. Darren Aronofsky’s latest film sees Fraser return to mainstream cinema with what’s looking like a Venice Film Festival favorite. Fraser’s performance has been picked as one of the highlights of the film, and as the film saw a six-minute standing ovation, Fraser was seen with tears in his eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans ready their go-to splatterfest favorites ahead of Halloween
The horror genre’s golden hour is coming ever closer, and the fans have already picked out which series they’ll be marathoning during the spookiest time of the year. Halloween will see a cavalcade of new spooked-up releases, but it’s about the home entertainment with the genre’s fans planning out which franchises they’ll be giving their eyes and ears over October. With some iconic franchises out there, here are the internet’s go-to favorites.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wegotthiscovered.com
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling
After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe. Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill is still bitter ‘Star Wars’ sequels didn’t let him have a scene with Harrison Ford
Like anything else related to Star Wars, the sequel trilogy will be debated and discussed until the end of time. It had high highs, low lows, creamy middles, and, for Mark Hamill, one negative still stuck in his craw today is the lack of time with Ford’s Solo. Hamill...
wegotthiscovered.com
Just 25 of the best memes to come from the drama-filled ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere
The Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde’s latest directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling has been nothing if not drama-filled. In fact, the drama that has unfolded in the last few hours far outweighs any drama displayed within the actual film. First, there’s the ongoing rumored tension between...
wegotthiscovered.com
Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago
Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Mandalorian’ star teases Gideon’s big plans for the Empire in season 3
Thanks to the handy assistance of one Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin and his friends finally succeeded in putting Moff Gideon behind bars in The Mandalorian season two finale, seemingly bringing his reign of terror to an end. I say seemingly, as I’m pretty sure not a single Star Wars fan out there truly believes that we’ve seen the last of the ubervillain on the hit Disney Plus show. Sure enough, Giancarlo Esposito is teasing that Gideon is far from done with his plans to rebuild the Empire.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
