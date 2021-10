The 2021 MLB postseason is underway with both the ALDS and NLDS heating up. The Chicago White Sox kept their season alive Sunday and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. The Astros will try for a clinching Game 4 win on Tuesday following a rain postponement, while the Boston Red Sox try to close it out on Monday. The Red Sox beat the Rays in walk-off fashion on Sunday night to take a 2-1 ALDS lead. In the National League, the Braves and Dodgers will host Game 3's on Monday against the Brewers and Giants, respectively. Both NLDS matchups are even at 1-1 after two games.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO