A digital rendering artist has used his talents to envision a truly absurd, over-the-top idea: a Chevy Camaro ZL1 with dual rear axles and six wheels. We’ve seen custom trucks and SUVs with six wheels, like the Chevy Silverado-based Hennessey Goliath 6×6 for example, but this is the first time we’ve seen this idea applied to a sports coupe like the Chevy Camaro ZL1. We’re not sure what adding a second axle to the rear of a sports car would accomplish, but this is only a digital rendering, so we get why the artist wanted to have some fun and think outside the box a bit.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO