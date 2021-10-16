CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Win Over Packers Can Provide an Escalator

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 8 days ago

Each week in the Justin Fields maturation process a different lesson has presented itself.

With the Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, it's another challenge and more information to assimilate for the rookie quarterback.

This time it is facing overwhelming odds at home against a division rival, their biggest.

Trying to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers with the team healthy and operating at peak efficiency has been difficult enough for the Bears over the years. Winning in the rivalry with their rookie quarterback, with their top two running backs sidelined, with a starting right tackle out and with uncertainty over the health of key players like Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson presents an entirely different level of difficulty.

In the event of a loss, it can merely be a status check on the team and Fields. After all, no one could realistically anticipate an injury riddled team with half an offensewith the passing aspect still developingto beat a team with dominance in this series.

"Just a hard-nosed offense," is the way Fields describes this Bears attack. "An offense that can just line up and run the ball, and just get things going, and just try to do a lot of the same stuff, and kind of just line up and play fast."

Nowhere in there did he say a sophisticated, modern passing attack, and without that it will be very difficult to compete with Rodgers.

It's a no-lose situation for the Bears. A loss can be shrugged off as Fields developing.

However, with any manner of win could come the type of colossal confidence boost a team needs to go on a tear, or what a rookie quarterback needs to greatly elevate his game.

To date, Fields' lessons learned included:

  • What it meant to be on the field for a few plays in the opener against the Rams
  • How to run plays in succession and manage a lead when brought in to face the Cincinnati Bengals during a game after Andy Dalton's knee injury.
  • Going on the road with a poor game plan and little working against a strong opponent in his first start at Cleveland.
  • How to play at home in a start against a Lions team the Bears should beat.
  • How to go on the road and compete against a beatable team with a winning record, the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I'm just trying to get better every day," Fields said. "I don't know where I'm at (developing). I'm not worried about where I'm at. I'm just trying to improve every day."

As he should. It's up to coaches to worry about development phases.

The challenge for Fields this week is probably an ultimate test, passed maybe only by a game at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers have already won nine of their last 10 over the Bears. They don't care whether it's in Chicago or Green Bay, Rodgers and his team have been able to control what is an ancient and now one-sided rivalry.

So anything Fields can do in the way of making this a close game would be viewed as incredible progress. There are no moral victories in the NFL, but there is learning and applying it in future matchups. This is how the Bears must approach Sunday's game as they try to make the difficult step and overtake Green Bay for the NFC North lead.

A win would be even bigger because the Bears are entering the stretch of their schedule posing the greatest challenge.

Facing Green Bay, traveling then to play Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, then a game at home with San Francisco and finally games at Pittsburgh and at home with Baltimore comprise the make-or-break aspect of this season.

Last year they hit this point after six games. This year it starts with the sixth game.

Last year they failed miserably and somehow after great changeNagy giving up play callingthey miraculously recovered to salvage a playoff berth.

With a rookie quarterback learning on a weekly, even daily basis at practice, the ability to recover from something like last year's six-game losing streak would seem unlikely.

"We had what we're going through and naming Justin the starting quarterback is one part of it," Nagy said. "Then you had the defense going through trying to figure outit's early in the year—so you're trying to figure out as a team who are you. So you do all that, you're able to win a few games complementary in three phases. It starts to feel a lot better.

"And now, but now, what you need to do is now you’ve got to make sure, OK, two good wins, right? Now you've got to make sure that you don't get complacent and the focus now is being able to go back out there and do it again."

There could never be complacency for the Bears after what they've gone through against the Packers, or shouldn't anyway.

If the education of Fields intersects with the team's ability to be competitive and win, and it happens this week above all others, then they truly have reached a point where anything becomes possible this season.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
WSAW

Mayhem at the finish ends with a 25-22 Packers win over Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WSAW) - Five missed field goals from both teams late ends with Mason Crosby hitting a 49-yard field goal in overtime to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. In regulation with the game tied at 22-22, a long Aaron Jones run set the Packers up for a 36-yard go-ahead field goal from Mason Crosby, who had made a franchise-record 27 straight field goals before the attempt. His kick missed wide right, which set the Bengals up for a game-winning 57-yard game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson. The Bengals field goal hit the uprights and was no good.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Justin Fields#The Green Bay Packers#The Cincinnati Bengals
Packers.com

Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' win over Bears

The Packers won their fifth straight Sunday, 24-14 over the Bears at Soldier Field. Here are five takeaways from the triumph. 1. The 1-2 punch in the backfield just continues to produce. For the third consecutive game, running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon came close to compiling 200 yards...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Praises Joe Burrow, Shares Advice Following Packers' Win Over Bengals

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly impressed the Packers' brass in Sunday's 25-22 loss to Green Bay. That includes future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who talked with Burrow on the field after the game. The Packers legend discussed their interaction on Tuesday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers accomplish franchise first in win over Bengals

The three stars of the Green Bay Packers offense accomplished something Sunday in Cincinnati that has never been done before in the history of the franchise. In beating the Bengals by the final score of 25-22 in overtime, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones and receiver Davante Adams helped the Packers produce the first 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 200-yard receiver in the same game in team history.
NFL
WBBM News Radio

Game of the Week: Can Fields get a win in his first shot at the Packers?

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- All due respect to the Chicago Sky, who might well win their first championship at home this weekend (and who really deserve your attention)... ...the Game of the Week is Bears-Packers, because it has to be, because it always is. Bears fans and the team itself get hyped up for Green Bay's yearly visit - and more often than not, at least of late, they also get let down.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ten Things We Learned from the Packers 25-22 Win Over the Bengals

Mason Crosby got redemption from a difficult day and kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime as the Green Bay Packers edged the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22. The usually reliable Crosby missed three field goals and an extra point earlier in the game before coming through with the winner. Aaron Rodgers...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mason Crosby gets redemption for Packers in wild OT win over Bengals

The Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 on Sunday, with each side having plenty of chances to take home the win before Mason Crosby finally hit the game-winning field goal in overtime for the Packers. Crosby missed two field goals in the final 2:14 in regulation, and another one in overtime before finally converting on the game-winner later in OT.
NFL
BearDigest

Packer Injuries Could Play a Big Role

Injuries are always frowned upon as an excuse in the NFL. A team is supposed to have depth and the Green Bay Packers have had it this year. Despite enough injuries to knock any team down a peg or two, the Packers (4-1) have won four straight as they come to Soldier Field Sunday to face the Bears (3-2).
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
805
Followers
718
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy