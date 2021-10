Harry Winks has stressed his desire to play more regularly after seeing his chances limited at Tottenham Hotspur, but says the January transfer window is not in his thoughts.The midfielder has endured a frustrating 18 months at his boyhood club as former boss Jose Mourinho and now Nuno Espirito Santo have limited his game time.Winks, who was in Gareth Southgate’s England plans just over a year ago, played in Spurs’ Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday, but has had just 61 minutes of Premier League action this season.The 25-year-old decided in the summer to stay and fight...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO