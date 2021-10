Project Cielo is the AORUS company's newest conceptual portable PC with a modular design that is, well, "unique." Project Cielo is a portable desktop PC that is created with sections or modules, that can be interchanged to the user's preference. The top of the design is where the actual PC components are housed—from the motherboard, GPU, memory, and even the antenna for the 5G wireless connectivity. The middle section is where the battery is located. It is thinner in design to the other two sections sandwiching it so that the system is capable of portability. The bottom module is where the speaker is located, which uses Bluetooth technology to connect to the PC and produce the sound.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO