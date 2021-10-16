CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's which uniforms the Rams and Giants will wear on Sunday

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
When the Los Angeles Rams released their uniform schedule for this season, they originally planned to wear their Bone jerseys against the New York Giants. However, the Giants also planned to wear white jerseys for this matchup, which would make it difficult to differentiate the two teams.

Being the home team, the Giants have first dibs on what uniforms they will wear. So they’re sticking with their white jerseys and gray pants, paying tribute to the Super Bowl XLVI team 10 years ago. The Rams have officially switched their uniform set to blue jerseys and yellow pants, which is the same combination they wore against New York last year.

They announced the news on their official app.

And here’s a look at what the Giants will be wearing at MetLife Stadium in front of their home crowd.

Kickoff between the Rams and Giants will be at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from East Rutherford.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

