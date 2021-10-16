CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Lille suffer fourth Ligue 1 defeat against Clermont

PARIS (Reuters) – French champions Lille suffered their fourth defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 at promoted Clermont on Saturday ahead of a key Champions League clash against Sevilla. Vital N’Simba scored his first goal in the...

goal.com

N'Simba scores first Ligue 1 goal as Clermont upset Lille

The DR Congo international opened his French top-flight account as the Lancers subdued Jocelyn Gourvennec's Les Dogues. Vital N’Simba scored his first Ligue 1 goal as Clermont recorded a shock 1-0 victory over Lille on Saturday evening. The DR Congo international helped the Lancers secure promotion to the French top-flight...
The Independent

David Moyes not getting carried away with European form after West Ham beat Genk

David Moyes called for West Ham to keep calm and carry on as their European conquest gathered pace.The Hammers continued their cruise through the continent with a thumping 3-0 win over Belgian side Genk Goals from Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen made it three wins out of three for the Hammers in their maiden Europa League group campaign and kept them firmly on course for the knockout stages.West Ham are already six points clear at the top of Group H and could even secure qualification as group winners in their next match, in Genk in a fortnight, with...
ESPN

Nice suffer second Ligue 1 defeat at lowly Troyes

Nice were caught napping early on as they slumped to their second Ligue 1 defeat of the season with a 1-0 loss at lowly Troyes on Sunday. Forward Mama Balde scored the only goal after four minutes to lift Troyes up to 16th on nine points from 10 games, seven behind third-placed Nice.
chatsports.com

U.S. Suffers First Defeat in World Cup Qualifying

Continuing the good vibes from one performance to the next can be tough, it turns out, when you switch out all your top performers. That was one of the harsh lessons learned by the United States men’s soccer team on Sunday as it fell limply, 1-0, to Panama in its fifth qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup.
primenewsghana.com

Ligue 1: PSG return to winning ways after defeat to Stade Rennes

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner with an 86th-minute penalty as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain came from a goal down to beat Angers at Parc des Princes. The hosts were awarded a penalty for handball four minutes from time after the referee checked the pitchside monitor. Mbappe found the bottom...
Shropshire Star

Telford Tigers suffer shootout defeat in league opener

Telford Tigers lost an epic penalty shootout to Swindon Wildcats in their opening game of the NIHL National League championship. Tigers led after the first period with a goal from Corey Goodison before Tomasz Malasinski levelled for Swindon. Tigers regained the lead with a goal from Jack Hopkins late in...
KSN News

Chelsea, Man City win big without playing a striker in EPL

(AP) – Chelsea and Manchester City didn’t field a recognized striker between them for their Premier League games on Saturday. It didn’t stop them combining for 11 goals in ominous displays by the two title contenders. Missing injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea still powered to its biggest win of the season — […]
The Independent

Nuno Espirito Santo vows to help Dele Alli shine for Spurs again

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to help Dele Alli regain his best form.Alli, who endured a torrid season last year and looked set to leave in January, started the campaign well under Nuno in a three-man midfield.But he was woefully exposed in the first half of the north London derby where Arsenal steamed into a 3-0 lead and he did not return after half-time.He has not played in the Premier League since and now finds himself back in the Thursday night club, featuring in the Europa Conference League.The 25-year-old is hardly excelling as he put in a limp...
Tribal Football

Real Madrid to propose swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are aiming to propose a swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Salah is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal as negotiations over a new contract drag on. Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur says Real have been watching developments and are ready to make...
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
wincountry.com

Soccer-Alaba strike on Clasico debut gives Real Madrid 2-1 win at Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first Clasico of the season in front of 86,422 fans at the Camp Nou on Sunday after a sensational strike from defender David Alaba and a late goal from Lucas Vazquez gave Carlo Ancelotti’s side three points. Barcelona controlled possession...
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
The Independent

Late Leeds equaliser not enough for Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds deserved victory after Rodrigo’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point in a 1-1 home draw against Wolves.Spain forward Rodrigo held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season from the spot after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt went tumbling under Nelson Semedo’s challenge.Wolves had ridden the storm at a raucous Elland Road and appeared set to notch their fourth straight Premier League win after snatching the lead through Hwang Hee-chan’s early close-range finish.Bielsa said: “Apart from the initial minutes in both halves we could control the game. We created...
The Independent

Cornet hits the right notes to rescue point for Burnley at Southampton

Burnley’s wait for a first win goes on but they escaped from Southampton with a 2-2 draw thanks to a double blast from Maxwel Cornet.Saints had marched out at St Mary’s accompanied by a brass band, but their hopes of a second victory of the season were dashed by Cornet.A classic was not expected on the south coast as these two teams had managed only one win and 11 goals between them from a total of 16 Premier League matches.But in a match high on excitement, if low on quality, Cornet gave Burnley the lead before Saints equalised through Tino...
AFP

Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille

Lionel Messi was kept quiet as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain settled for a 0-0 draw with bitter rivals Marseille in a heated atmosphere in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The meeting of French football's biggest rivals was briefly held up on more than one occasion as objects were thrown from the stands when PSG players went to take corner kicks. There was another interruption in the second half when one young man invaded the pitch and approached Messi before being escorted off by a legion of security staff. It was that sort of night for PSG, who could not get into their stride and were reduced to 10 men when Achraf Hakimi was sent off in the second half following a VAR review for a last-man challenge on Cengiz Under just outside the box.
