‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Enjoys ‘Telling Stories on Film’ in New Behind-Scenes Pics

By Madison Miller
 8 days ago
Christopher Meloni may have left “Law & Order: SVU” back in 2011 after over a decade on the program, but he seems happier than ever to be a part of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Meloni portrays Detective Elliot Stabler in this new spin-off series. Over the years, there’s been plenty of interesting plot twists regarding his character. It makes sense, given the fact his character has existed since 1999.

From losing his wife to interesting revenge schemes to a possible new romance with Captain Olivia Benson, fans have gotten plenty of new stories in “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Christopher Meloni Beautiful Hollywood East Photos

Recently, Christopher Meloni shared some beautiful snapshots of the cast and crew filming in Hollywood East. As he worded it on his Instagram post, everyone is “telling stories on film.”

He proceeded to show gorgeous shots of the skyline and cameras reaching over glimmering water. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” may be filled with some rather dark storylines, but Meloni has a way of showing off the beauty of it all.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay

When it comes to storytelling over on “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” romance isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind.

However, fans finally got to see Stabler and Benson reunited after years apart. The possibility of romance has finally aligned as well, seeing as both are single this time around.

Fans are absolutely gushing over the possibility. Both Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni get a kick out of teasing fans as well. This includes a steamy almost-kiss the two posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” character gave Benson a letter on the show. Fans had to wait until season two to find out exactly what was in the letter, too.

Rather than swoon-worthy, the note was mostly, well, very sad. After getting drugged on the job, Stabler stumbled into Benson’s apartment. As it turns out, his now-dead wife, Kathy, wrote the letter to Benson to make their reunion easier. She wrote that what they had was never real and that they got in the way “of each other being who and where we needed to be.”

Benson starts to quote it by saying, “But in a parallel universe –” and Stabler finishes “It will always be you and I.”

Many fans empathized with Kathy, seeing as she had to watch her husband have feelings for someone else.

Others, however, are always hating on her character. Meloni recently defended his on-screen wife, played by Isabel Gillies, on Twitter by saying, “I love my wife.” She wrote an entire blog post about the nasty words she gets from die-hard fans.

“Gliding over links and threads, memes and emojis, I started, well, crying. KATHY STABLER IS BURNING IN THE DEEPEST PART OF HELL.’ Scroll, scroll…’YOU DESERVE TO BLOW UP!’ Scroll, scroll…’Good morning to absolutely everyone except Kathy Stabler’s ghost.’ Scroll, scroll… ‘This girl is the nastiest, skank bitch I’ve ever met!’ Met? I’m sorry, have we met?” she wrote in part.

