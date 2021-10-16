CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Canada’s Wooden Stakes Mystery Solved: Researchers Say It Was Ancient Fishing Method

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lyYL_0cTOutoP00

According to the Daily Mail, thousands of wooden stakes in the shallows of a Canadian estuary have baffled researchers and archeologists for decades. Finally, they solved the mystery: it’s a Native American fishing method.

Low tide exposes more than 150,000 wooden stakes in the Comox estuary off Vancouver Island everyday. Researchers have been trying to figure out what they are for years, but they finally think it was a sophisticated fishing method. The K’omoks people used the method nearly 1,300 years ago and as recent as 100 years ago.

The K’omoks people trapped mostly herring and salmon; they took note of spawn patterns and population to determine the perfect areas for their traps. There were two traps uncovered; one in a winged-heart shape, the other in a winged-chevron shape. High tide led the fish into the traps, and low tide kept them there. When the K’omoks gathered all the fish they needed, they released the remaining fish.

In what is now British Columbia, settlers and colonists wiped out nearly 90 percent of the native population due to disease. Because of this, the knowledge of the fish traps was lost, which is why they’ve been a mystery until now; there was simply no one to ask.

Nicole Norris, knowledge holder for the Hul’q”umi’num Nation, spoke of similar practices among her people. Different nations had different technology, but it was all adapted to their land. The Hul’q’umi’num Nation used stacked rocks to make walls, controlling silt levels to create “beach gardens” where they would catch their fish and farm for other edible marine life.

More Than Just Fishing: Makah Tribe Could Be Getting Back Hunting Rights in Washington

In late September, an administrative judge in Washington recommended that the Makah Tribe of Neah Bay be granted the right to hunt grey whales again as part of their traditional practices. The recommendation was that the Makah be allowed to hunt up to 3 grey whales a year.

The tribe has been dealing with push-back from animal rights organizations for 20 years; groups who claim the tribe’s ancient and traditional whale hunt is blatant animal cruelty. But the Makah have been hunting whales as part of a spiritual ceremony for more than 2,700 years.

“We’re not doing this for commercial reasons,” said Makah Tribe vice-chairman Patrick DePoe in a statement in Sept., “we’re doing it for spiritual and cultural reasons.” The Makah use every part of the whale they hunt; meat for food, oil, bones for crafts, sinew and gut for storage containers.

“Tribes across the Northwest have always considered ourselves stewards of the land, stewards of the animals,” said DePoe. “We’re not trying to do anything that is going to add to the depletion of these resources.”

Currently, the Makah Tribe is still looking over the proposal and say that, even though it seems to be in their favor, there are still problems with the recommendation that could cause issues and frustrations for the tribe.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s New Video Gives More Looks at Season 4 Than We’ve Seen So Far

Good news for “Yellowstone” fans. A new video promo dropped earlier today with a sneak peek at never-before-seen content for the upcoming Season 4. We’re only a month away from the two-hour season premiere, and fans are itching to see more of their favorite characters on screen. That’s exactly what this new promo gives us, along with a glimpse at a brand new character.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Enormous ‘Mystery’ Squid Filmed Haunting a Shipwreck Has Marine Biologists Stunned

For centuries, sailors told tales of monsters lurking in the ocean’s depths. Today, science has largely demystified those monsters. Now, we know they’re giant squid or some form of whale. However, scientific demystification doesn’t make seeing one of these massive creatures any less shocking. Last year, researchers on the Red Sea learned this first hand. Their entire team was stunned to see a massive mystery squid inhabiting a shipwreck.
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Vancouver Island#Animal Cruelty#The Daily Mail#Canadian#Native American#Hul#Makah#The Makah Tribe Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Place
Americas
SFGate

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

Historians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.
POLITICS
Bemidji Pioneer

130-year-old shipwreck revealed due to Missouri River's low water level

WILTON, N.D. — North Dakota is experiencing a record-breaking drought this year that has had devastating effects on farmers and ranchers; however, the reemergence of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck may offer a silver lining for the state's history buffs. Adjacent to the Missouri River shoreline about 25 miles north of...
WILTON, MN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

266K+
Followers
26K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy