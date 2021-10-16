CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito Case: Internet Sleuths Dissect Meaning Behind Her Artwork

By Clayton Edwards
 8 days ago
Mystery shrouds Gabby Petito’s death. That’s part of the reason her case has gripped the world. The only thing we know for certain is that Gabby died of manual strangulation in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Brian Laundrie was her boyfriend and travel companion at the time of her death. As a result, he’s likely the only one who has any answers about Gabby’s demise. However, he has been in the wind for over a month. His connection to her as well as his disappearance led many people to believe that he had something to do with her death.

The authorities are still looking for Brian Laundrie while investigating Gabby Petito’s death. However, if they have any new information, they are not sharing it with the public. This absence of answers has led countless internet sleuths, armchair detectives, and conspiracy theorists to fill in the blanks.

For instance, not long ago, folks on TikTok floated the theory that Brian Laundrie was in a secret bunker under his parents’ backyard garden. They cited a grainy and artifact-laden video that they say shows a hand coming up out of the topsoil. Experts said the theory didn’t hold water.

In that same spirit, some internet sleuths put on their art interpretation caps and turned their attention to Gabby Petito’s drawings. Gabby drew and posted several pieces of art to her Instagram. Armchair detectives say that one piece, in particular, proves that Gabby knew she was going to die and was living in fear of her future killer, according to The Sun.

Looking at Gabby Petito’s Art

The Sun reports that Gabby Petito posted the above picture to her Instagram on April 27th of 2020. At that time, most Americans were forced to stay home due to COVID restrictions. At the same time, many citizens found that their world was covered with twin blankets of fear and anxiety. Petito referenced the quarantine in the caption of the post with the hashtag “#BoredInTheHouseAndImInTheHouseBored.”

As you can see, the illustration shows a female face and it looks like she’s in her bed, cocooned in her covers. Gabby Petito added several phrases around the focus of the drawing. Among those are “To future me: I’m not sleeping I’m just closing my eyes,” and “Not now, I’m busy sleeping.” She also wrote “You were like a dream,” and “I don’t like to go outside. I like my bed.”

Does this drawing represent a young person dealing with an unprecedented worldwide health crisis and social unrest? Or could it be Gabby Petito’s way of subtly letting the world know that she knew she was in danger over a year before her death? Some armchair detectives are leaning toward the latter.

