Funding to Fully Automate Lab Operations, Launch New AI-enabled Services, and Establish a GLP Histopathology Lab in Miami. HistoWiz, a leading digital histopathology service company, announced the closing of its $32 million Series A financing. The company has provided automated histology for over 1000 customers in academia and industry and built PathologyMap, an intelligent tissue platform that hosts the world’s largest preclinical pathology database. By focusing on automation and AI, HistoWiz turns tissue specimens into publication quality digital slides online in as little as 48 hours. PathologyMapTM provides customers with online slide viewing, tagging, storage, collaboration, diagnosis, analysis and the ability to search for pathology data. The round was led by Vivo Capital and included other investors venBio, Asahi Kasei and Jon Oringer.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO