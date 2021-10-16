CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This is what you need in a relationship based on your zodiac sign

By Yukti Malhotra
ohmymag.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone, no matter what, has that one specific element they always require in their relationships. People strive for a variety of qualities in their partner. While everyone has that one thing in a relationship that they can't live without, it's possible to get even more specific when you consider your zodiac...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Someone from your past could arrive with welcome news concerning your future. Meanwhile, avoid taking sides in a workplace confrontation until you have more facts to go on. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A decision about a relationship could have longer-lasting consequences than...
LIFESTYLE
witanddelight.com

October 2021 Horoscopes: Assess Your Relationships

As we march into October 2021, we will initially be met by significant obstacles, delays, and stagnation. Many of the celestial powers within the heavens will be asleep, in what we call retrograde phases. However, as we journey forth, many planets will awaken, so by the end of the month, life will finally feel like it is proceeding much more rapidly.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Month Will Be Nothing Short Of Magical For 3 Zodiac Signs

The number of reasons to love October are truly endless. For starters, it’s the month in which autumn is truly beginning to flourish. The world is brimming with things like pumpkin patch excursions, hot beverages on crisp early mornings, and soft, wooly scarves. It’s also when the sun moves through beautiful, balanced, and harmonious Libra, sending gorgeous vibrations all throughout the zodiac. There’s something for everyone during this time of year. However, October 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs — Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — and for them, it will be downright magical.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#What You Need#Oceans#Capricorn#Cancer Cancerians
Elite Daily

Scorpio Season Will Actually Bring A Lot Of Luck To These 3 Zodiac Signs

One of the most talked about zodiac sign seasons of the year is here, and it’s definitely not one that’ll just fly under the radar, because Scorpionic energy tends to grab your attention. After a very long Libra season (thank you, Mercury retrograde), we’re finally moving on to a deeper, more emotionally intense time, courtesy of Scorpio season. That means goodbye Venus (Libra’s planetary ruler), and hello Mars (Scorpio’s planetary ruler). This fixed water sign energy is one that you either love to hate, or hate to love. Either way, you will be affected — some more than others. But don’t worry, it’ll be in a good way for a select few. Scorpio season 2021 will be the luckiest for Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio in particular, so these three signs better buckle up, because things aren’t slowing down for them anytime soon.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

October horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

October skies will be very eventful. The cosmic energy is intense, which means that we will be spooked to our core during this spooky season. Embrace the changes that are coming. Don’t run from them. The more we resist growth, the harder the obstacles that stand in our way become. The good news is that Halloween is a good time to connect and have fun, which will be necessary after we experience the weeks leading up to it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Oct. 21-27

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):. Self-help author James Clear describes a scenario I urge you to keep in mind. He speaks of "a stonecutter hammering away at his rock, perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred and first blow, it will split in two." Clear adds that "it was not that last blow that did it — but all that had gone before.” You'll thrive by cultivating that same patience and determination in the coming weeks, Libra. Proceed with dogged certainty that your sustained small efforts will eventually yield potent results.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

The zodiac signs that don't stand a chance in love

Knowing a person's astrological sign can tell you more about their character. If love at first sight exists, you should know that the stars have their say when it comes to love. This is why certain signs of the zodiac are incompatible. Aries and Taurus not made for each other?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
etownian.com

Horoscopes: What to Do This Weekend

Aquarius: This weekend is the perfect time to cleanse your environment, especially after the stress of midterms. Whether that be a deep clean of your space, digital detox or academic organization, getting rid of what no longer serves you will help you to feel more at ease in the long run.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

How Each Zodiac Sign Handles Being Ghosted

You return the favor by blocking them on every platform. The way, if they want to come crawling back to you, they can’t. You reread every text you sent them, looking for the moment when it all went wrong. You blame yourself and assume you must have made a mistake.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

3 Zodiac Signs That Embrace Change (& 2 That Are True Creatures of Habit)

The only constant in life is change. For those of us who can’t go a month without rearranging our bedroom furniture or dying our hair, surfing from trend to trend: change is a lifestyle. But what about those of us who cringe at the thought of switching from oatmeal to eggs for breakfast? Those of us who just want to go where everybody knows our name? Here’s our definitive list of the zodiac signs who are hooked on transformation (and those who are total creatures of habit).
LIFESTYLE
In Style

October's Aries Full Moon Will Make or Break Relationships

Although Libra season is usually marked by a push for balance and beauty, this year's was brimming with more confusion than the balance-seeking air sign would prefer, thanks to a doozy of a Mercury retrograde. And right on the heels of the communication planet going direct comes an intense, fiery full moon in Aries, the aggressive cardinal fire sign that sits opposite Libra.
ASTRONOMY
cardinalpointsonline.com

Horoscopes for the Week of October 22nd

This week’s reading comes from the Good Karma Tarot deck created by Kerry Ward of Cosmopolitan Magazine. Aries: Eight of Cups. Write it off, Aries, because some things just can’t be saved—and shouldn’t be. You’ve been pouring a lot of energy and effort into a leaky bucket, and it all just pours away into nothing. The situation isn’t going to magically improve, so it’s time to cut your losses and move on. You’re too valuable to waste time on dead ends. Go look for the action, and you’ll soon be back in business.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Is The 1 Day In October When Every Zodiac Sign Will Be Feeling The Love

Fall is here, and it’s working its magic along with the Venusian energy of Libra season to bring unity, love, and connection into your life. This is a season where you may feel inclined to shift your attention away from yourself and over to your partner, family, or career. Libra season emphasizes deprioritizing the self and the ego, and prompts you to focus your gaze on how you can actively create more balance and unity in your life. With all of this relationship-oriented energy present, the new moon in Libra on October 6, 2021 will be the most romantic day this month for your zodiac sign, inspiring you to actively strive toward connection. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a slightly different way, but the loving energy hanging in the air is sure to rub off on everyone.
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

It's Time to Cast a Spell and Find Out Which Famous Witch You Are Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Feel the crispness in the air? Yes, it's officially fall, which means it's time to brew a cup of tea, curl up on the couch, and watch your favorite spooky movies and TV shows. Whether you want something nostalgic and fun like Twitches or you'd rather try out a spooky supernatural show like Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there are plenty of spooky stories to stream this season, for witches and mortals alike.
TV SHOWS
higherperspectives.com

This Is The Zodiac Sign That Needs The Most Sleep, And There's A Good Reason

Who gets enough sleep anymore? There just seems to be one too many things to fit in a day that we either go to bed late or wake up early. Even on the days that we force ourselves to get under the blankets at a healthy bedtime, the stress of the next day keeps us awake much longer than desired.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Especially With Mercury Retrograde Ending

You’ve come to the end of a journey. Put your hands in the air, because on Oct. 18, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end. This retrograde really tested the strength of your relationships, pointing out conflicts that still need resolving. It may have even left you feeling awkward and unromantic, as though the universe’s sense of style has come to a halt. Luckily, Mercury will begin to get some of its mojo back, and it’s just one reason why October 18, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning October 22, 2021. Nobel Prize-winning poet Odysseus Elytis was speaking like a consummate Scorpio when he said, “What I love is always being born. What I love is beginning always.” Like most Scorpios, he knew an essential secret about how to ensure he could enjoy that intense rhythm: He had to be skilled in the art of metaphorical death. How else could he be born again and again? Every time he rose up anew into the world like a beginner, it was because he had shed old ideas, past obsessions, and worn-out tricks. I trust you’ve been attending to this transformative work in the past few weeks, Scorpio. Ready to be born again? Ready to begin anew? To achieve maximum renaissance, get rid of a few more things.
LIFESTYLE
momjunction.com

Pisces Compatibility In Love And Friendship With All Zodiac Signs

Pisces represents the fish and is a highly self-assured zodiac. They seize authority or a chance to take leadership. They are also sensitive, and so it becomes easy to persuade Pisces. They enjoy socializing but also like spending time alone. Most importantly, Pisces prioritizes their loved ones. When it comes to relationships, they look for someone humble and trustworthy.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy