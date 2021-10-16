CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat: Why They Should Be A Team At The Top Of Buyout Market

By Max Marshall
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat are in a good spot, considering they are not the favorites to win a championship this year. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are the favorites. Also, both teams have a full roster, though the status of Kyrie Irving remains… up in the air. Miami still has...

allucanheat.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Miami Heat: Dewayne Dedmon Is The Heat’s Real X-Factor

After a rollercoaster ending to the last two Miami Heat campaigns, a lot of uncertainty still surrounds the team entering this season. One of the biggest questions is who will provide consistent help at the center spot once Bam Adebayo takes his rest on the bench. The All-Star big man has been on a tear all preseason long, but we need him fresh and prepared for the playoffs.
NBA
calleochonews.com

CBS Ranks Miami Heat as the 7th Best Team in the NBA

As we finally turn the corner towards the new NBA season, many news outlets are creating power rankings of the various teams as a prediction of how they will perform. Importantly, the many moves made by the Miami Heat this year have earned them 7th place on CBS’s power rankings of the best teams in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Thaddeus Young
Miami New Times

Five Takeaways From the Miami Heat's Preseason

The Miami Heat's preseason schedule concludes when they host the Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m. Friday at FTX Arena. After enduring two seasons in a 12-month span, the past summer of rest and recovery has led to an overwhelmingly positive return to the court for the Heat. The roster changed...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: 5 teams to worry about in the Eastern Conference

The preseason is finally over and regular-season basketball is just a few days away. The Miami Heat are as ready as ever to get the season underway. They ended up going 5-1 in the preseason and will be hoping to carry that momentum over into the regular season. With the amount of talent around the league, though, that will be no easy task.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

2013 Miami Heat vs. 2021 Brooklyn Nets: Which Superteam Comes Out On Top In A 7-Game Series?

The 2021 Brooklyn Nets are one of the most talented teams in NBA history with 3 superstar players on one side. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving have 3 NBA titles, 2 MVPs, and 7 scoring titles between them. Their extraordinary talent places them in the Hall of Fame immediately, and they should be leading the Nets to the NBA Finals following the 2022 season.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: And yet, could the Heat still learn from the Bucks?

Q: Ira, I had tickets for the opener and saw Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez were out. I went to see Giannis Antetokounmpo, so I’m not complaining. But if Milwaukee is sitting players two games into the season (after a day off!), isn’t the Heat, with an older roster, forced to do the same? — Evan. A: To me the first litmus test could come next week, when the Heat are at home Friday against the ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Houston Rockets
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bam Bedlam emerging out of Kyle Chaos for Heat as season opens with resounding statement

The build up to Thursday’s night season opener was all about Kyle Chaos, the way prized offseason acquisition Kyle Lowry had proven to be the little engine that could add a new dimension of energy to the Miami Heat’s offense. But when it started for real in the record-setting 137-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena, there also was the arrival of Bam Bedlam. From the outset, Heat ...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Offseason In Review: Miami Heat

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves, examine what still needs to be done before opening night, and look ahead to what the 2021/22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the Miami Heat.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games. ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 49 straight games, tying the second longest streak in team history ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 571 straight games in which he has appeared in ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rajon Rondo gets courtside fan ejected in bizarre sequence

Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was a bizarre one, and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo added to the bedlam. During a stoppage in play in the third quarter, Rondo went up to a fan sitting courtside and pointed his fingers right in the fan’s face, doing a mock gun-shooting motion. The fan responded by smacking Rondo’s hand away and was promptly ejected by security at Staples Center. Have a look.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

168K+
Followers
359K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy