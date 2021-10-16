CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland police need help to find missing man in cold case

By Cris Belle
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are asking for your help to find a man that went missing from his Cleveland home in 2018.

Police say Benton Zastawnik, now age 61, has been missing since December of 2018.

His wife reported him missing and said he left their Plymouth Road home without his coat, wallet, keys and phone. He also left without his seizure medication.

He’s reported to be 6′ tall, weighing 185 pounds.

This cold case in now under investigation with the hope that tips could still be generated.

If anyone has information on Benton’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

Public Safety
Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

