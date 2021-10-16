Twitter buzzing for Georgia vs Kentucky game

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldog and Kentucky Wildcat fans are excited for a great SEC East game. College GameDay is in Athens, Georgia, for the big game.

The Bulldogs enter the contest ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2008. Kentucky is ranked No. 11. Are the Wildcats up for the challenge?

Kentucky has the SEC’s leading rusher and receiver. The Wildcats are 6-0 and have steadily improved under head coach Mark Stoops.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart leads the Bulldogs, who are looking for another dominant performance at home. Georgia has dominated opponents thus far this season. The UGA defense looks to be the top defense in the country.

College football Twitter is fired up for the Kentucky at Georgia game: