Our defense has been getting pressure

An ESPN college football analyst and former Big 12 and NFL defensive lineman weighed in on today's 3:30 p.m. game between Clemson and No. 23 Pittsburgh at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Through the first five games of the 2021 season, the Chiefs defense is on pace to shatter a record. But it’s not a good thing. The Chiefs are allowing 7.07 yards per play, and Stathead’s records show that’s nearly a half-yard worse than the 2015 New Orleans Saints. They’re currently the record-holder for most yards allowed per play (6.64) in a full season.
Gives up a score. That's on Venables. We go up 7-0, hen they come striaght down the field. We go up 14-7 and only reason they don't score is because its nine seconds in the half. Then we go up 17-7 and this. Its ########.
The great Ed “O’B” O’Bradovich joins Anna to talk about the Bears big win over the Raiders yesterday in Las Vegas. Will this victory give the team some confidence as they head to a big match-up next Sunday against Green Bay at Soldier Field?
The Chiefs have a record-setting defense for all the wrong reasons in the opening five weeks of the NFL season, the worst in football by several metrics, including its most important — points allowed. And when that’s the case, you can often point to any number of reasons why. Well,...
The Vikings almost won at Arizona, against the team with the NFL's best record. The Vikings almost lost at home, against the team with the NFL's worst record. Sunday, in another weird burrito of a game, the Vikings almost lost to one of the worst teams you will ever see that had a winning record, the Carolina Panthers.
Six weeks into the season, Cam Newton has yet to find a new home. While most of the league was playing on Sunday afternoon, the former Patriots quarterback posted a video to his YouTube page. Newton made it clear he still wants to play quarterback and claimed he’s been getting contract offers.
PITTSBURGH -- After making a change at quarterback during the Tigers' loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed the situation at the position going forward.
Transferring to colleges closer to their hometown, etc. It's a shame, because we have some really good starters. It would be great to get more players backing them up so that they aren't exhausted at the end of the season..
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re Nuts, two...
In at the same time and smash mouth people. Re: not enough phil mafah imho should have him and shipley. Are you questioning the greatest offensive coordinator in the history of Clemson football?. tiger_swimmer®. All-In [38504]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 31927. Joined: 11/12/04. Re: not enough phil mafah imho should have...
Iwatched no excitement or love towards dj and his team.Tp on the other hand was getting high fives hugs etc. Is our problem that the Team wont play fr a qb they dislike or dont respect. Rock Defender [65]. TigerPulse: 41%. Posts: 150. Joined: 11/30/98. Re: Do the recievers or...
Danny Fords offense had but a few plays but they were executed with precision Not Tony E fault unless in preparation. Re: No called play works if the team does not execute. I get what you're saying, but then couldn't I argue that as long as the players execute every play should be a TD?
Senior lineman after season-ending injury: "I am forever a Tiger" Clemson senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday at Pittsburgh, which is believed to be a torn ACL (knee). Bockhorst started the season at center and also played guard as one of the Tigers' most-experienced players. The Ohio native expressed his emotions ov Read Update »
Clemson senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst took to Twitter following Saturday's 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh at Heinz Field that dropped the Tigers to 4-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
One of but a few bright spots for Clemson in the national rankings comes with its own caveat. By the numbers, Clemson moved up to No. 1 nationally in both red zone defense (.600 scoring allowed) and red zone TD percentage (.250), but that's in part a product of both Pittsburgh offensive TDs Saturday being explosive plays from outside the red zone (23-yard and 39-yard passes).
