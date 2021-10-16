CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Our defense has been getting pressure

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

On opposing qbs but not bringing them down...

www.tigernet.com

Kansas City Star

Historical comparisons show how bad Kansas City Chiefs defense has been this season

Through the first five games of the 2021 season, the Chiefs defense is on pace to shatter a record. But it’s not a good thing. The Chiefs are allowing 7.07 yards per play, and Stathead’s records show that’s nearly a half-yard worse than the 2015 New Orleans Saints. They’re currently the record-holder for most yards allowed per play (6.64) in a full season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings defense will be under pressure during a make-or-break stretch of the season

The Vikings almost won at Arizona, against the team with the NFL's best record. The Vikings almost lost at home, against the team with the NFL's worst record. Sunday, in another weird burrito of a game, the Vikings almost lost to one of the worst teams you will ever see that had a winning record, the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
Football
Sports
tigernet.com

not enough phil mafah imho should have him and shipley

In at the same time and smash mouth people. Re: not enough phil mafah imho should have him and shipley. Are you questioning the greatest offensive coordinator in the history of Clemson football?. tiger_swimmer®. All-In [38504]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 31927. Joined: 11/12/04. Re: not enough phil mafah imho should have...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Do the recievers or anyone like DJ

Iwatched no excitement or love towards dj and his team.Tp on the other hand was getting high fives hugs etc. Is our problem that the Team wont play fr a qb they dislike or dont respect. Rock Defender [65]. TigerPulse: 41%. Posts: 150. Joined: 11/30/98. Re: Do the recievers or...
tigernet.com

No called play works if the team does not execute

Danny Fords offense had but a few plays but they were executed with precision Not Tony E fault unless in preparation. Re: No called play works if the team does not execute. I get what you're saying, but then couldn't I argue that as long as the players execute every play should be a TD?
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

TNET: Senior lineman after season-ending injury: "I am forever a Tiger"

Senior lineman after season-ending injury: "I am forever a Tiger" Clemson senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday at Pittsburgh, which is believed to be a torn ACL (knee). Bockhorst started the season at center and also played guard as one of the Tigers' most-experienced players. The Ohio native expressed his emotions ov Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

By the numbers: Clemson offensive woes worsen, defense slips spots too

One of but a few bright spots for Clemson in the national rankings comes with its own caveat. By the numbers, Clemson moved up to No. 1 nationally in both red zone defense (.600 scoring allowed) and red zone TD percentage (.250), but that's in part a product of both Pittsburgh offensive TDs Saturday being explosive plays from outside the red zone (23-yard and 39-yard passes).
CLEMSON, SC

