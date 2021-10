Say hello to Adele's new song! The Grammy winner is finally back with her long-awaited single, "Easy On Me," from her self-described "divorce" album, 30, which is coming on Nov. 19. Adele opens the powerful song by saying she feels like she's drowning in a river while desperately trying to find gold, before presumably reflecting on her relationship with ex Simon Konecki. "Baby, let me in," she sings, asking him to "go easy on me, baby." The emotional chorus continues, "I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me." The "Rolling in the Deep"...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO