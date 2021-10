Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Is there a lot of Reagan family drama to look forward to at 8:00 p.m. Eastern?. Because of the last week’s scheduling pattern of constantly alternating new episodes and repeats, we’ve become worried that a show like Blue Bloods is going to go back off the air at any given moment. Luckily, that isn’t happening tonight. There is another new episode on the air entitled “True Blue” and based on some early details, this one could prove pretty big. There’s an important story for Baker, for example, and that’s something we’re always going to get behind. You’ll also have a chance to see Jamie, Erin, and Anthony team up for a big case that has some complicated ramifications.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO