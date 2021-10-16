CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Cox knows the pressure is on after Forest Green give Scunthorpe more misery

By NewsChain Sport
 8 days ago
Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox admitted everyone at the club is under pressure as League Two’s bottom side lost again after fans reportedly tried preventing the players turning up for the game.

Videos shared on social media showed a tractor dragging down gates which had been padlocked outside Sands Venue Stadium before the clash with leaders Forest Green.

Rovers won 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Jamille Matt and Ebou Adams, leaving Scunthorpe three points adrift at the bottom and without a win in seven league matches.

Cox did not address the pre-match incident in his press conference on Saturday evening, but stressed that there were positive signs the club’s fortunes would improve.

“We’re all under pressure and we feel it,” Cox said.

“But if we put in performances like that and play with that sort of tempo, I’m sure we’ll get results.”

Cox was angry with the penalty decision that saw Rovers open the scoring in the 60th minute.

Matt scored his eighth goal of the campaign after he went to ground as he escaped the clutches of two home defenders.

Cox said: “I’ve always been one to massively stick by referees since I’ve been in the job. I want to be professional – but he lost control.

“The penalty was a shocking decision, and when you see it back, it’s a scandal. I think it cost us the game because at 0-0 we looked strong.

“I’ll raise the referee’s performance with the league, but they won’t say anything because they’re a union.

“The second goal was poor defending, but sums up a bit where we’re at – the two players on that side are inexperienced at defending and you can see that.

“But I was really happy with the players’ reaction to some bad decisions and we at least showed a bit of spirit.”

Adams headed in Forest Green’s second five minutes after the opener as Rovers moved four points clear at the top of the table.

Boss Rob Edwards was delighted with Forest Green’s fighting spirit.

“Scunthorpe did what we thought they would – slowed the game down and put a lot of men behind the ball – and that can be hard to break down,” he said.

“I thought they probably competed a bit better than us in the first half, but in the second half we began to find some space and ask more questions.

“While I’m not going to stand here and say that we completely dominated and deserved more goals, I thought we deserved the victory with the possession and territory we had.

“I said at half-time that it could be a penalty or a scrappy goal that settles it, and it was funny that it landed that way.

“I wouldn’t say it was comfortable, because Scunthorpe were always going to go for it, but in the main we showed a lot of fighting spirit.”

newschain

Dundee draw not down to pressure of going top, says Hearts boss Robbie Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson dismissed suggestions the pressure of going top of the cinch Premiership had affected his players during the 1-1 draw with Dundee. John Souttar’s 20-yard curler was enough to send Hearts top on Saturday night, but a late header from Jason Cummings ensured it was two points dropped for the hosts, with the visiting fans the ones celebrating at the end.
SOCCER
newschain

Leeds handed boost as Raphinha plays down injury concerns

Leeds winger Raphinha has revealed the injury he sustained in Saturday’s Premier League draw against Wolves is “nothing serious”. The Brazilian international hobbled out of the 1-1 draw at Elland Road following a sliding challenge from Wolves defender Romain Saiss early in the second half. Leeds had started the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways on Friday night when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.The Gunners needed a late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser to take a point at home against Crystal Palace on Monday, leaving them stuck in the bottom half with three wins from eight this term.Aston Villa are just behind, 13th with one point fewer than their opponents, and suffered an incredible late collapse against Wolves in their own last outing, having been two goals up with 10 minutes to play - yet ended up losing.Neither manager can be happy with the inconsistency...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Georgios Giakoumakis focused on Hibernian after opening Celtic account

Georgios Giakoumakis turned his sights on Hibernian after getting his Celtic career up and running with his first goal in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against St Johnstone. It was a first start for the Greece striker since signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo in August for a reported fee of £2.5million and he came up against a stuffy Saints side.
SOCCER
